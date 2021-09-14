About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Professional IQ: Preventing and Solving Problems at Work Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English
Course 3 of 4 in the
Professional IQ: Preventing and Solving Problems at Work Specialization
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
6 hours to complete

Week 1: Becoming a Leader

6 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 99 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Week 2: Influence, Persuasion, and Negotiation

6 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 114 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Week 3: Difﬁcult Conversations as a Leader

6 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 107 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Week 4: It’s Your Life - Live it Well

7 hours to complete
26 videos (Total 143 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Professional IQ: Preventing and Solving Problems at Work Specialization

Professional IQ: Preventing and Solving Problems at Work

