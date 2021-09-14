The only thing you get to change is yourself, and in the prerequisites to this course we’ve given you real tools to do that. Now, use those tools to influence the course of your future, your team's future, and your organization's future. Make a plan for yourself that will help you help others, and learn skills to make it happen.
This course is part of the Professional IQ: Preventing and Solving Problems at Work Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
Week 1: Becoming a Leader
Find out what it can be like to make the transition into a leadership role. Learn how your values and branding are essential in this transition.
Week 2: Influence, Persuasion, and Negotiation
Learn how influence and persuasion are key to leadership and some essentials negotiation concepts and skills. Explore more about effective communication.
Week 3: Difﬁcult Conversations as a Leader
Develop skills for tackling difficult conversations, including giving and getting feedback and handling complaints.
Week 4: It’s Your Life - Live it Well
Pull together skills and knowledge from throughout the courses while examining the importance of your alignment and fit in an organization. Reflect on the importance of learning as a leader and plan for what happens next in your professional career.
Reviews
- 5 stars70.45%
- 4 stars22.72%
- 2 stars2.27%
- 1 star4.54%
TOP REVIEWS FROM LEADERSHIP AND INFLUENCE
Awesome course to take if you are just starting out with managing projects and people
About the Professional IQ: Preventing and Solving Problems at Work Specialization
In this Specialization, Professional IQ: Preventing Solving Problems at Work, learners use real-world dilemmas and ethical problems experienced by professionals around the world to clarify and articulate their personal values as a foundation for the issues they face. Many successful people use these skills every day—and you should too: making strong decisions; recognizing and avoiding career-damaging pitfalls; preventing and resolving conflicts so as to be value-added members of teams; knowing how and when to apologize effectively; knowing how to ask constructive questions that advance work; and honing leadership skills—whether for being influential at work or holding a position of authority. Learners develop a Personal Leadership Credo, as part of a portfolio applying the skills from the course in situations that learners develop themselves.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.