By Abha T•
Jul 4, 2018
All topics have been elaborated and discussed perfectly. Initially I was scared that how I would be able to manage time but once I joined I never felt that way. A four week course with lots of personality enhancing ideas at workplace will make you feel like fun while studying. Dr.C. K. Gunsalus is one the best speaker In the world. And she has put her best in all lectures available. Whatever she has explained in this course about leadership, anyone can see and feel it into his/her day to day life.
By Bernard D V•
Jul 17, 2020
Excellent course and great specialisation. This specialisation is getting better and better courses after courses and it deserves much more attention.
The only issue is that due to the fact that there is not a lot of people, you will sometimes have to wait for a long time before getting your grade. I have waited for more than a month to be graded for some assignment.
By Mahammad N•
Mar 20, 2020
Very impressive course, thanks for everything
By MONICA C Q•
Dec 4, 2019
I love it, was a greatefull expirence!!
By Phan C D•
Aug 8, 2017
I learnt something new from this course!
By Lisa B•
Dec 11, 2017
Love it!
By muhammed A•
Sep 15, 2021
Awesome course to take if you are just starting out with managing projects and people
By Walter J S•
Nov 18, 2018
The course has great leadership content and a wealth of experience is shared for the students. I also appreciated the case studies and analysis of real-life scenarios. This course is part of a subscription and I completed all of the work, but did not receive a certificate because too few students were enrolled. This flaw in the grading scheme drove the 2 star rating.
By chaimae h•
Aug 29, 2020
please i just finished the courses but not yet getting my certification what should i do
By Viola B•
Feb 7, 2022
Too much sliding with the timetable.