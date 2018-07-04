Chevron Left
4.5
stars
44 ratings
10 reviews

The only thing you get to change is yourself, and in the prerequisites to this course we’ve given you real tools to do that. Now, use those tools to influence the course of your future, your team's future, and your organization's future. Make a plan for yourself that will help you help others, and learn skills to make it happen. Listening and being sure of your values underpins everything that comes with professional influencer and leadership soft skills. We’ll go on to look at self-assessment and leadership planning, negotiation, addressing and resolving conflict, and successfully identifying and promoting circumstances you want. After this course, you will be able to: - state your own mission and plan with confidence - negotiate and persuade - deal with difficult people - contribute to crafting a working environment you want to work in The prerequisites for this course are Courses One and Two of the Specialization "Professional IQ: Preventing and Solving Problems at Work"....
By Abha T

Jul 4, 2018

All topics have been elaborated and discussed perfectly. Initially I was scared that how I would be able to manage time but once I joined I never felt that way. A four week course with lots of personality enhancing ideas at workplace will make you feel like fun while studying. Dr.C. K. Gunsalus is one the best speaker In the world. And she has put her best in all lectures available. Whatever she has explained in this course about leadership, anyone can see and feel it into his/her day to day life.

By Bernard D V

Jul 17, 2020

Excellent course and great specialisation. This specialisation is getting better and better courses after courses and it deserves much more attention.

The only issue is that due to the fact that there is not a lot of people, you will sometimes have to wait for a long time before getting your grade. I have waited for more than a month to be graded for some assignment.

By Mahammad N

Mar 20, 2020

Very impressive course, thanks for everything

By MONICA C Q

Dec 4, 2019

I love it, was a greatefull expirence!!

By Phan C D

Aug 8, 2017

I learnt something new from this course!

By Lisa B

Dec 11, 2017

Love it!

By muhammed A

Sep 15, 2021

Awesome course to take if you are just starting out with managing projects and people

By Walter J S

Nov 18, 2018

The course has great leadership content and a wealth of experience is shared for the students. I also appreciated the case studies and analysis of real-life scenarios. This course is part of a subscription and I completed all of the work, but did not receive a certificate because too few students were enrolled. This flaw in the grading scheme drove the 2 star rating.

By chaimae h

Aug 29, 2020

please i just finished the courses but not yet getting my certification what should i do

By Viola B

Feb 7, 2022

Too much sliding with the timetable.

