Learner Reviews & Feedback for Shaping Your Professional Brand by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

5.0
stars
28 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

You've thought about who you are and how you want your career to be. You have some soft skills to deal with situations that could cause problems. What about the team around you? How do you build functional and constructive professional relationships? How can you add value? What do employers look for when they are promoting? Skill-building in this course will include asking questions, listening, developing likeability (you’d better be stellar if you’re difficult), identifying cognitive bias, apologizing, receiving apologies, and the basics of whistleblowing. After this course, you will be able to: - assess your own listening and reactions and retune them in advance or on the spot for a more constructive outcome - add value at work by keeping situations easy instead of difficult - manage your own approach - be prepared when things go wrong The prerequisite for this course is Course One of the Specialization "Professional IQ: Preventing and Solving Problems at Work"....

Top reviews

DD

Oct 2, 2018

great. minor complaint that the cut scene music is annoying and jarring, especially at the end with the Univ. of ILL logo slapping on the metal sounds.

AB

Mar 7, 2017

It's one of the best courses on this topic! Very well structured and interesting with concrete steps and recommendations.

Reviews for Shaping Your Professional Brand

By Bernard D V

Aug 3, 2020

An excellent course again, each cours is getting better and better. The tips are useful and you can use them directly. The only issue of this course today (august 2020) is that there is not enough people doing it. Meaning that you will sometimes wait 1 month to get a grade...

By Carey D

Aug 15, 2018

Excellent course, but there's a problem with getting enough people to grade assignments. This is a real problem when you are paying by the month!

By Mariel S

Nov 28, 2021

The topics I have learned here, I applied in my job and I can see the change in the way I am valued here at work. My favorite topic is about identifying biases, most especially in myself and in the way I think. This is a very good course to learn. Kudos!

By Tryntsje B

Dec 11, 2016

I followed this course as part of Professional IQ package. It really helped me making the right career choices. I extremely recommend this course to everyone.

By Lisa B

Jun 1, 2017

Great course. I learned a lot.

By Rebecca Z

Dec 23, 2016

V

By Stuart M

Jul 29, 2016

T

