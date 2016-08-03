About this Course

2,927 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Professional IQ: Preventing and Solving Problems at Work Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Professional IQ: Preventing and Solving Problems at Work Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(1,022 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
6 hours to complete

Week 1: Introduction and Who Are You?

6 hours to complete
25 videos (Total 101 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Week 2: Opening Up Problems through the Decision-Making Framework (DMF)

7 hours to complete
23 videos (Total 75 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Week 3: Career TRAGEDIES: Recognizing and Avoiding Them

6 hours to complete
23 videos (Total 69 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Week 4: Knowing What To Do Isn't Enough – How Do You Say It?

7 hours to complete
24 videos (Total 90 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FOUNDATIONS OF PROFESSIONAL IDENTITY

View all reviews

About the Professional IQ: Preventing and Solving Problems at Work Specialization

Professional IQ: Preventing and Solving Problems at Work

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder