Many find themselves frustrated in their careers by lack of preparation for dealing with predictable dilemmas that regularly arise in the world of work. Two in five professionals fired in their jobs after college are terminated for lying, or misuse of technology. Easy to avoid! Or is it? What if you find you have to compromise your values to keep your job? What if they ask you to lie or cheat, even though you know if you are found out you will be fired? What if you find out the company is breaking the law?
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: Introduction and Who Are You?
Find out how the course will run and how we’ll use 2-Minute Challenges and expert commentary to give you a 3-D understanding of the material in this course. Establish and clarify your values and learn how they underpin your career.
Week 2: Opening Up Problems through the Decision-Making Framework (DMF)
Learn a systematic approach to tackling any decision.
Week 3: Career TRAGEDIES: Recognizing and Avoiding Them
Find out about nine common sources of problems at work, and how to identify them and stop them from derailing your day, your job, or your career.
Week 4: Knowing What To Do Isn't Enough – How Do You Say It?
Develop personal scripts for difficult situations.
The course is insightful, provoking, enriching and educative. i also appreciated the course facilitators and wish to to be thankful to Professor C.K. Gunsalus and team for job well done.
I highly recommend this course, with a lot of advises from real life, very clear communication style and with a real good sense of humor. There is no time for being bored. Excellent !
I think the Course has great content but there´s too many activities per week, most of the time if you don´t have time free you will loss the deadlines and after all loss the certificate.
My Alma Mater! Life-saving course for a rookie professional like me. Thoughtfully designed and presented. Thanks!
In this Specialization, Professional IQ: Preventing Solving Problems at Work, learners use real-world dilemmas and ethical problems experienced by professionals around the world to clarify and articulate their personal values as a foundation for the issues they face. Many successful people use these skills every day—and you should too: making strong decisions; recognizing and avoiding career-damaging pitfalls; preventing and resolving conflicts so as to be value-added members of teams; knowing how and when to apologize effectively; knowing how to ask constructive questions that advance work; and honing leadership skills—whether for being influential at work or holding a position of authority. Learners develop a Personal Leadership Credo, as part of a portfolio applying the skills from the course in situations that learners develop themselves.
