JP
Aug 12, 2016
I highly recommend this course, with a lot of advises from real life, very clear communication style and with a real good sense of humor. There is no time for being bored.\n\nExcellent !
NN
Sep 22, 2021
The course is insightful, provoking, enriching and educative. i also appreciated the course facilitators and wish to to be thankful to Professor C.K. Gunsalus and team for job well done.
By Neringa B•
Oct 18, 2018
Excellent course: made me realise that every professional discipline/employer have their own strengths and weaknesses. Hence, for improved overall wellbeing exchange of values is recommended: employer's weaknesses must match employee's strengths and employee's weaknesses must match employer's strengths so that both parties can grow together.
By Bernard D V•
Jun 27, 2020
This course is not really famous but deserves to be. It is an excellent course and a great start for this specialization that is truly useful. It starts slow and get better and better. The following courses are also getting better and better. I really recommend this course if wou want to improve your ethic at work and your decision-making
By Heena H•
Jan 5, 2020
Wonderfully written smartly picked 2 MC, easy to understand and follow. After taking this course I find myself a new person in me who is ready to tackle any situation in professional life with the decision-making framework and personal script in mind.
By Kelvin W A•
Dec 6, 2016
This is a course that could solve every day issues we face in our careers. It shines lights on all darkness that could befall you in your career and offers real time working solutions using seasoned experts experience and knowledge.
By Tryntsje B•
Aug 7, 2016
Unexpected to have such an engaging online course! I learned a lot and feel that I could evaluate my current position and think about my future perspectives. It was great. Currently following the sequel.
By Ndudi M M•
Sep 23, 2021
The course is insightful, provoking, enriching and educative. i also appreciated the course facilitators and wish to to be thankful to Professor C.K. Gunsalus and team for job well done.
By Julien P•
Aug 12, 2016
I highly recommend this course, with a lot of advises from real life, very clear communication style and with a real good sense of humor. There is no time for being bored.
Excellent !
By Simone S•
Jan 23, 2021
Excellent course, with many practical hints that I could apply at work to improve my performance and get recognition. Strongly recommended.
By Pedro P•
Jan 3, 2017
Muito interessante para quem está tentando se encontrar no seu emprego, fornece ferramentas e perspectivas muito úteis.
By yanqi z•
Feb 23, 2018
My Alma Mater! Life-saving course for a rookie professional like me. Thoughtfully designed and presented. Thanks!
By Stuart M•
Jul 29, 2016
This was a great course, lots of information on analyzing problems at work and coming up with the best solutio
By Carey D•
Aug 24, 2018
I really good course, clearly presented, and something I wish I had taken at the beginning of my career.
By Lisa B•
Jun 1, 2017
Great course. I learned a lot.
By Rebecca Z•
Dec 23, 2016
very enlightening
By Hermione F•
Aug 22, 2016
I would definitely recommend this course to anyone at all in the professional world. It is thought-provoking, varied, insightful and full of real-life examples. There was a decent amount of content to get through each week but this was broken up into manageable chunks. Interviews with a range of mature professionals were utilised, offering a range of perspectives and professional experiences. The use of peer group assessment was also very positive - firstly it meant that you actually had to complete the assignments set, unlike other courses on coursera, and it also gave you a sense of being part of a learning community, as well as gaining perspectives from other participants on the course.
By Gabriel F•
Jun 9, 2016
Without question the content is great, but the written assignment instructions were somewhat vague and did not match the peer review rubric at times (although the mentor did pin a few posts to address the problem).
By Cristiano H•
Aug 4, 2016
I think the Course has great content but there´s too many activities per week, most of the time if you don´t have time free you will loss the deadlines and after all loss the certificate.
By Kelly C•
Mar 29, 2017
Quick lessons, helpful pe