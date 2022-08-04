About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Feedback Loops: How to Give & Receive High-Quality Feedback Specialization
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Feedback Loops: How to Give & Receive High-Quality Feedback Specialization
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

We're Glad You're Here

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 6 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Lonely at the Top

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 23 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

More Valuable Than Money

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 21 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Going Negative

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 29 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Feedback Loops: How to Give & Receive High-Quality Feedback Specialization

Feedback Loops: How to Give & Receive High-Quality Feedback

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder