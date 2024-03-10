Why are rockets so big? Is there gravity in space? How does a rocket engine even work? In this course, you’ll explore the major concepts of rocket science, including orbital dynamics, velocity, and different types of engines that help propel a rocket out of Earth’s atmosphere. Determine how rocket scientists use formulas and Newton’s laws to propel rockets off the ground and accelerate them to their destination. Explore how and why rockets have stages, including how rocket scientists choose between solid and liquid engines for rockets. With The Basics of Rocket Science, you’ll even get an inside look at how we might get humans to Mars, an advancement in rocket science that could change humanity's future.
Describe different orbits and how spacecraft can use orbit changes to get from one place to another
Determine how much rocket fuel is needed to lift different rockets off the ground and put them into orbit
Describe the costs and benefits of different types of rocket engines and designs
January 2024
20 quizzes
There are 4 modules in this course
Welcome to the first module of the Basics of Rocket Science course, where we will dive into the fundamental concepts of motion and forces. In this module, we will cover a range of topics, including position, velocity, and acceleration, Newton's Laws and Rocket Science, and the critical concept of thrust. Whether you are an aspiring rocket scientist, aerospace engineer, or simply a curious mind eager to explore the mysteries of space, this module will provide you with a solid foundation to understand the key concepts of motion and forces in the world of rocket science. So, let's strap in and get ready for an exciting journey into the basics of rocket science!
11 videos3 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Welcome to the second module of the Basics of Rocket Science course, where we will delve into the fascinating world of orbits. In this module, we will cover a range of topics, including what an orbit is, escape velocity, and the different types of orbits that exist. So, get ready to discover the mysteries of orbits and the incredible technology that makes it all possible. Let's dive in!
13 videos1 reading6 quizzes
Welcome to the third module of the Basics of Rocket Science course, where we will explore the fascinating world of rocket engines. In this module, we will cover a range of topics, including mass flow rate vs. exhaust velocity, jet engines, solid engines, and liquid engines. By the end of this module, you will have a deep understanding of the fundamentals of rocket engines and how they are critical to modern technology and space exploration. So, get ready to dive into the world of rocket engines and discover the incredible technology that makes space exploration possible. Let's blast off!
13 videos1 reading5 quizzes
Welcome to the fourth and final module of the Basics of Rocket Science course, where we will explore the exciting future of rocket science. In this module, we will cover a range of topics, including electric engines, big guns and lasers, other engines such as nuclear, and going to Mars and back. By the end of this module, you will have a deep understanding of the future of rocket science and how it will shape our understanding of the universe and our place in it. So, get ready to explore the cutting edge of rocket science and discover the incredible possibilities that lie ahead. Let's embark on this final journey together!
13 videos2 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt
