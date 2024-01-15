Rocket Science 101 focuses on the history of rocketry across the globe, how orbits work, rocket engine functions, and the benefits of space missions. Take a deeper look at how Hollywood’s depictions of space travel, and the things it gets right and wrong about rocket science.
Explore modern & historic innovations in rocketry. Gain expertise in global rocketry history, orbits, rocket engines, and the benefits of space exploration.
Analyze spacecraft orbits and fuel requirements, evaluating the costs and benefits of diverse rocket engines and designs.
Explore the historical development of US space programs and the impact of Germany's WWII rocket advancements.
Examine modern applications, including satellite systems supporting daily life, celestial object distinctions, and the experiences of space travel.
January 2024
The Basics of Rocket Science
Describe different orbits and how spacecraft can use orbit changes to get from one place to another
Determine how much rocket fuel is needed to lift different rockets off the ground and put them into orbit
Describe the costs and benefits of different types of rocket engines and designs
The History of Rocket Science
Describe the progression and the reasoning behind the US's Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo programs
Describe the costs and benefits of the space shuttle program, and why the US lost two shuttles
Describe how Germany developed rockets for warfare in WWII and how the US and USSR used this technology to develop their rocket programs
Rocket Science in Everyday Life
Understand how different satellite systems help support our everyday life, such as weather and GPS satellites
Understand the difference between asteroids and comets, and describe the ramifications of different sizes of objects encountering the Earth
Describe how spaceships far away from the Earth can get places, what that should look like, and what forces the people on board would actually feel
Frequently asked questions
There is no required background, as the material is introductory. Some algebra-level mathematical concepts are discussed, but not required to know.
We estimate it will take learners 4 weeks to complete each course and 12 weeks to complete the entire Specialization.
We recommend taking the courses in order: The Basics of Rocket Science, The History of Rocket Science, and Rocket Science in Everyday Life.