Explore modern & historic innovations in rocketry. Gain expertise in global rocketry history, orbits, rocket engines, and the benefits of space exploration.

Taught in English

Aaron Ridley

Instructor: Aaron Ridley

What you'll learn

  • Analyze spacecraft orbits and fuel requirements, evaluating the costs and benefits of diverse rocket engines and designs.

  • Explore the historical development of US space programs and the impact of Germany's WWII rocket advancements.

  • Examine modern applications, including satellite systems supporting daily life, celestial object distinctions, and the experiences of space travel.

Skills you'll gain

Specialization - 3 course series

The Basics of Rocket Science

Course 111 hours

What you'll learn

  • Describe different orbits and how spacecraft can use orbit changes to get from one place to another

  • Determine how much rocket fuel is needed to lift different rockets off the ground and put them into orbit

  • Describe the costs and benefits of different types of rocket engines and designs

Skills you'll gain

Category: Space Engineering
Category: Basic Orbital Mechanics
Category: Rocket Science
Category: Rocket Mechanics
Category: Rocketry

The History of Rocket Science

Course 210 hours

What you'll learn

  • Describe the progression and the reasoning behind the US's Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo programs

  • Describe the costs and benefits of the space shuttle program, and why the US lost two shuttles

  • Describe how Germany developed rockets for warfare in WWII and how the US and USSR used this technology to develop their rocket programs

Skills you'll gain

Category: Rocket Science
Category: Rocket Mechanics
Category: Rocket Science History
Category: Rocketry

Rocket Science in Everyday Life

Course 311 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understand how different satellite systems help support our everyday life, such as weather and GPS satellites

  • Understand the difference between asteroids and comets, and describe the ramifications of different sizes of objects encountering the Earth

  • Describe how spaceships far away from the Earth can get places, what that should look like, and what forces the people on board would actually feel

Skills you'll gain

Category: Space Sciences
Category: Satellite Instrumentation
Category: Future of Rocket Science
Category: Planetary Science
Category: Rocket Science

Instructor

Aaron Ridley
University of Michigan
3 Courses822 learners

Offered by

University of Michigan

