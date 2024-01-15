University of Michigan
The History of Rocket Science
University of Michigan

The History of Rocket Science

This course is part of Rocket Science 101 Specialization

Taught in English

Aaron Ridley

Instructor: Aaron Ridley

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

10 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe the progression and the reasoning behind the US's Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo programs

  • Describe the costs and benefits of the space shuttle program, and why the US lost two shuttles

  • Describe how Germany developed rockets for warfare in WWII and how the US and USSR used this technology to develop their rocket programs

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

16 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

10 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Rocket Science 101 Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to the History of Rocket Science course and to Week 1: The Advent of Modern Rockets. This module will take you on a journey through the fascinating history of rocketry, beginning with the time before modern rockets existed and leading up to the post-WWII era. By the end of this module, you will be able to recognize what came before modern rockets, comprehend the cost of rocketry in WWII, and comprehend the development of rocket inventions in WWII in Germany. You will also be able to recognize how the US and USSR responded to post-WWII, setting a strong foundation for the rest of the course. Let's dive into the fascinating world of rocket science!

What's included

4 videos7 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts

Welcome to the second module of the History of Rocket Science course—Week 2: The Space Race. This module will take you on a thrilling journey through one of the most exciting periods in the history of rocketry—the space race. By the end of this module, you will be able to comprehend the political paradigm of the space race: communism vs. capitalism, recognize the USSR's early victories in the space race, identify the components of the US plan to get to the moon, and explain why the USSR plan failed to get to the moon. Join us as we relive the excitement and intrigue of the space race and gain a deeper understanding of the history of rocket science.

What's included

8 videos6 readings5 quizzes

Welcome to the third module of the History of Rocket Science course—Week 3: The Space Shuttle Era. This module will explore the era of the Space Shuttle program, which marked a new phase in the history of space exploration. We will examine the evolution of the shuttle program and its impact on the exploration and utilization of space. The module will be divided into three parts, each focusing on a distinct aspect of the Space Shuttle era. The first part will cover Fast Airplanes, where we will explore the technological advancements that made high-speed aircraft and commercial space travel possible. The second part will focus on Space Stations, where we will examine the construction and operation of the International Space Station (ISS), which continues to be a vital platform for scientific research and technological development in space. Lastly, the third part will cover The Space Shuttle, where we will take a closer look at the cost and benefits of the shuttle program, including its role in deploying and repairing satellites, and its use in servicing the Hubble Space Telescope. Join us as we explore the exciting and innovative era of the Space Shuttle program and gain a deeper understanding of the history of rocket science.

What's included

4 videos4 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Welcome to the fourth and the last module of the History of Rocket Science course—Week 4: The Industrial Revolution. In this module, we will explore how the rocket industry has been transformed by the rise of commercial space companies and the emergence of new space technologies. By the end of this module, you will be able to identify the reasons for the development of small satellites, recognize the cost model of launch vehicles, identify what launch vehicle providers are doing to drive costs down, and comprehend the motivation to go to Mars and how we can get there. Join us as we explore the cutting-edge technologies and revolutionary ideas that are driving the Industrial Revolution in rocket science, and gain a deeper understanding of the future of space exploration.

What's included

5 videos5 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Aaron Ridley
University of Michigan
3 Courses809 learners

Offered by

University of Michigan

Recommended if you're interested in Physics and Astronomy

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions