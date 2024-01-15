We encounter the results of rocket science all the time; from weather prediction to GPS navigation, rocket science has helped navigate our world in new, innovative ways. Rocket Science in Everyday Life explores innovations in rocket science, including the formation of space agencies, like NASA and the European Space Agency, that work to advance rocket science. Learn how satellites are used to track climate changes across the globe and how rockets have taken us to worlds beyond our own. Examine the scientific motivations and methods for planetary exploration to see beyond our solar system. End the course with some cinematic magic and examine how movies and TV use rocket science to create exciting worlds - even if they don’t always get the science behind it right.
Understand how different satellite systems help support our everyday life, such as weather and GPS satellites
Understand the difference between asteroids and comets, and describe the ramifications of different sizes of objects encountering the Earth
Describe how spaceships far away from the Earth can get places, what that should look like, and what forces the people on board would actually feel
Welcome to the first week of Rocket Science in Everyday Life! This week, we will learn about the science being conducted by NASA and other space agencies around the world. We will start by identifying these space agencies to recognize their general missions. Then, we will comprehend the structure of NASA and how it does science. Finally, we will identify NASA Earth science missions and comprehend the crucial role of Earth science satellites. Let's get started!
Welcome to the second week of Rocket Science in Everyday Life! This week, we will embark on a thrilling expedition through our solar system to understand the fascinating worlds beyond our planet Earth. We will learn about exploring planets in our solar system and beyond. Throughout this module, we will gain a comprehensive understanding of the scientific motivations and methods behind planetary exploration. Let's get started!
Welcome to the third week of Rocket Science in Everyday Life! This week, we will explore the science of transportation and bust some myths we learned from movies. We will distinguish between the imaginative creations of science fiction and the current state of scientific understanding and technological development. By examining what movies get right and wrong about transportation, we will foster a deeper understanding of the scientific principles at play and explore the potential future possibilities in transportation technology. Let's get started!
Welcome to the fourth and the last week of Rocket Science in Everyday Life! This week, we will explore the science of destruction in movies. We will start by exploring the impacts of asteroids and comets. Then, we will explore the science of preventing asteroids and comets from impacting Earth. By separating fact from fiction, you will gain a deeper appreciation for the real-world challenges and strategies involved in safeguarding our planet from potential impacts. Let's get started!
