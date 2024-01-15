University of Michigan
Rocket Science in Everyday Life
University of Michigan

Rocket Science in Everyday Life

Aaron Ridley

Instructor: Aaron Ridley

  • Understand how different satellite systems help support our everyday life, such as weather and GPS satellites

  • Understand the difference between asteroids and comets, and describe the ramifications of different sizes of objects encountering the Earth

  • Describe how spaceships far away from the Earth can get places, what that should look like, and what forces the people on board would actually feel

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to the first week of Rocket Science in Everyday Life! This week, we will learn about the science being conducted by NASA and other space agencies around the world. We will start by identifying these space agencies to recognize their general missions. Then, we will comprehend the structure of NASA and how it does science. Finally, we will identify NASA Earth science missions and comprehend the crucial role of Earth science satellites. Let's get started!

What's included

5 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Welcome to the second week of Rocket Science in Everyday Life! This week, we will embark on a thrilling expedition through our solar system to understand the fascinating worlds beyond our planet Earth. We will learn about exploring planets in our solar system and beyond. Throughout this module, we will gain a comprehensive understanding of the scientific motivations and methods behind planetary exploration. Let's get started!

What's included

10 videos6 readings3 quizzes

Welcome to the third week of Rocket Science in Everyday Life! This week, we will explore the science of transportation and bust some myths we learned from movies. We will distinguish between the imaginative creations of science fiction and the current state of scientific understanding and technological development. By examining what movies get right and wrong about transportation, we will foster a deeper understanding of the scientific principles at play and explore the potential future possibilities in transportation technology. Let's get started!

What's included

11 videos4 readings5 quizzes

Welcome to the fourth and the last week of Rocket Science in Everyday Life! This week, we will explore the science of destruction in movies. We will start by exploring the impacts of asteroids and comets. Then, we will explore the science of preventing asteroids and comets from impacting Earth. By separating fact from fiction, you will gain a deeper appreciation for the real-world challenges and strategies involved in safeguarding our planet from potential impacts. Let's get started!

What's included

10 videos5 readings4 quizzes

Instructor

Aaron Ridley
University of Michigan
3 Courses809 learners

