Dr. O’Brien is a research Associate Professor in the Sleep Disorders Center and in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology and an Associate Research Scientist in the Department of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery at the University of Michigan. She obtained her PhD in the United Kingdom in maternal and infant health before relocating to the United States. Her primary interests include the impact of sleep disruption and its treatment in reproductive age women, particularly in pregnancy and the association with adverse perinatal outcomes. She also investigates the role of sleep in children’s health outcomes. Dr. O'Brien participates in the training of sleep medicine fellows, maternal-fetal medicine fellows, and acts as a mentor for students, post-docs, fellows, and junior faculty interested in research. She has published over 90 manuscripts, reviews, and book chapters.