Profile

Louise O'Brien, PhD, MS

Associate Professor

    Bio

    Dr. O’Brien is a research Associate Professor in the Sleep Disorders Center and in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology and an Associate Research Scientist in the Department of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery at the University of Michigan. She obtained her PhD in the United Kingdom in maternal and infant health before relocating to the United States. Her primary interests include the impact of sleep disruption and its treatment in reproductive age women, particularly in pregnancy and the association with adverse perinatal outcomes. She also investigates the role of sleep in children’s health outcomes. Dr. O'Brien participates in the training of sleep medicine fellows, maternal-fetal medicine fellows, and acts as a mentor for students, post-docs, fellows, and junior faculty interested in research. She has published over 90 manuscripts, reviews, and book chapters.

    Courses

    Sleep Deprivation: Habits, Solutions, and Strategies Teach-Out

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder