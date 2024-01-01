Phil is a faculty member and biostatistician in the Department of Biostatistics at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA. He studied Mathematics and Political Science at Calvin College (now Calvin University) in Grand Rapids, MI and received his MS and PhD in Biostatistics in 2009 and 2012, respectively, from the University of Michigan. He loves teaching biostatistics and R and collaborating with physicians and scientists, especially in research related to extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and oncology. When he’s not coding or doing statistics, you will often find him playing board games with his family and friends.