About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 133 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Motivation
  • Performance
  • disease
  • Flow Network
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 133 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
14 hours to complete

Chapter 1. Welcome, Course Objectives and Format & Introduction to Sustainability and health

14 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 180 min), 5 readings, 9 quizzes
34 hours to complete

Chapter 2. Healthy and Sustainable Foods

34 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 70 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
10 hours to complete

Chapter 2 Continued: Healthy and sustainable foods

10 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 164 min)
Week3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

Chapter 3 - 3.0 Life Cycle Assessment of Products

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
5 hours to complete

3.1 Product-Oriented environmental assessment : Introduction to LCA

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 72 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
8 hours to complete

3.2 LCA Goal Definition

8 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 87 min), 1 reading, 9 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
17 hours to complete

3.3 Life Cycle Inventory

17 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 157 min), 4 readings, 21 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder