This course covers a wide range of concepts related to toxicology and the chemistry of healthier materials. You learn about toxic substances in the built environment, the impact of specific chemicals on human health, unsatisfactory substitutions, and barriers to change. Finally, you examine ways to remove chemicals of concern in common building products. This course is designed to give you a basic understanding of chemistry in the built environment. This course is intended for anyone, but experience in design, architecture, or a similar field will be beneficial.
Material Chemistry and Sustainable Building
This course is part of Healthier Materials and Sustainable Building Specialization
Taught in English
Develop a scientific understanding of toxic chemicals in building materials and their impact on human health
Explore chemical innovations in healthier and more sustainable building materials
Apply strategies for reducing exposure to toxic chemicals in the built environment
3 quizzes
There are 3 modules in this course
Welcome to Chemistry of Building Materials and Human Health. This week, we'll learn about the essentials of chemistry, materials, and human health. We will analyze the implications of toxic chemicals in the built environment. By the end of this week, you will know how Green Chemistry can be used to create healthier materials. Let's get started!
11 videos6 readings1 quiz4 discussion prompts
Welcome to Toxicology of the Built Environment. This week, we'll learn about the principles of toxicology and how to evaluate the toxicology of chemicals. You will gain an understanding of how hormone disrupting chemicals pose a specific risk in the built environment. We will see why this is especially important to consider in the context of vulnerable populations. Let's get started!
7 videos4 readings1 quiz3 discussion prompts
Welcome to Understanding Chemicals of Concern and Driving Change. This week, we'll learn about chemical classification for safety, the specific classes of chemicals of concern, and how to take action through tools for evaluating materials and chemicals. We will then explore how to reduce exposure to the chemical classes of concern. You will discover how to screen and evaluate chemicals in building materials. Let's get started!
8 videos3 readings1 quiz1 peer review3 discussion prompts
