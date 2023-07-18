Parsons School of Design, The New School
Material Chemistry and Sustainable Building
Alison Mears AIA, LEED AP
What you'll learn

  • Develop a scientific understanding of toxic chemicals in building materials and their impact on human health

  • Explore chemical innovations in healthier and more sustainable building materials

  • Apply strategies for reducing exposure to toxic chemicals in the built environment

This course is part of the Healthier Materials and Sustainable Building Specialization
There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to Chemistry of Building Materials and Human Health. This week, we'll learn about the essentials of chemistry, materials, and human health. We will analyze the implications of toxic chemicals in the built environment. By the end of this week, you will know how Green Chemistry can be used to create healthier materials. Let's get started!

11 videos6 readings1 quiz4 discussion prompts

Welcome to Toxicology of the Built Environment. This week, we'll learn about the principles of toxicology and how to evaluate the toxicology of chemicals. You will gain an understanding of how hormone disrupting chemicals pose a specific risk in the built environment. We will see why this is especially important to consider in the context of vulnerable populations. Let's get started!

7 videos4 readings1 quiz3 discussion prompts

Welcome to Understanding Chemicals of Concern and Driving Change. This week, we'll learn about chemical classification for safety, the specific classes of chemicals of concern, and how to take action through tools for evaluating materials and chemicals. We will then explore how to reduce exposure to the chemical classes of concern. You will discover how to screen and evaluate chemicals in building materials. Let's get started!

8 videos3 readings1 quiz1 peer review3 discussion prompts

Alison Mears AIA, LEED AP
