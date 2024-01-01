Catherine is a trained artist, designer, and educator. She has 12 years experience in designing and project managing healthier and sustainable interiors. Her current focus is on developing processes that address ways to enable change and strengthen a sustainable and regenerative built environment. As an educator, she teaches classes on materials and guides the development of methodologies to eliminate toxics and reduce environmental impacts. Her practice focuses on renovation, re-use, and repair of existing structures; implementing core design and construction techniques to build healthier, affordable, and sustainable built environments. Catherine has led educational programming at Parsons Healthy Materials Lab since 2017 and holds a Master of Fine Art in Interior Design from Parsons School of Design and a Hons degree in Fine Craft Design (Embroidery) from the University of Ulster, Belfast, Northern Ireland. She is from Sligo in the west of Ireland.