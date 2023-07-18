Parsons School of Design, The New School
Building Materials and Human Health
Parsons School of Design, The New School

Building Materials and Human Health

This course is part of Healthier Materials and Sustainable Building Specialization

Taught in English

Alison Mears AIA, LEED AP
Catherine Murphy

Instructors: Alison Mears AIA, LEED AP

What you'll learn

  • Assess the human health impact of toxic chemicals in building materials

  • Evaluate the health impact of building materials using current methods and resources

  • Apply strategies for reducing the health and environmental impacts of building materials throughout their life cycles

Skills you'll gain

There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to Toxic Materials in the Built Environment. This week, we'll learn about how toxics get into the human body and the impact they could have. We will explore ways to lower exposure to toxic chemicals. By the end of this week, you will know how systemic injustices and disadvantaged communities are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure. Let's get started!

What's included

10 videos6 readings1 quiz4 discussion prompts

Welcome to Cleaning Up the Material Life Cycle: Designing for Health and Sustainability. This week, we'll learn about the life-cycle of materials and their relationship to human health and the environment. We will analyze health impacts that occur during the use phase of materials. You will discover material life cycle innovations that prioritize human health. Let's get started!

What's included

8 videos3 readings1 quiz3 discussion prompts

Welcome to How to Evaluate Building Materials for Health. This week, we'll learn about tools and methods for evaluating materials including disclosures, certifications, and rating systems. We will examine the planning for and implementation of healthier materials strategies. By the end of this week, you will have discovered some strategies that could be used to move toward healthier environments. Let's get started!

What's included

8 videos4 readings1 quiz1 peer review3 discussion prompts

Instructors

Alison Mears AIA, LEED AP
Parsons School of Design, The New School
4 Courses2,206 learners

