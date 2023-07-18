Building Materials and Human Health

This course is an exploration of the impact of building materials on human health, society, and the environment. You learn about toxic exposure and the way toxic chemicals enter the human body. Finally, you consider vulnerabilities in communities and methods for making healthier material choices. This course covers a wide range of toxics and health concerns. It is designed to give you a basic understanding of healthier materials as context within the Healthier Materials and Sustainable Building specialization. This course is intended for anyone, but experience in design, architecture, or a similar field will be beneficial.
Assess the human health impact of toxic chemicals in building materials
Evaluate the health impact of building materials using current methods and resources
Apply strategies for reducing the health and environmental impacts of building materials throughout their life cycles
There are 3 modules in this course
Welcome to Toxic Materials in the Built Environment. This week, we'll learn about how toxics get into the human body and the impact they could have. We will explore ways to lower exposure to toxic chemicals. By the end of this week, you will know how systemic injustices and disadvantaged communities are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure. Let's get started!
10 videos6 readings1 quiz4 discussion prompts
Welcome to Cleaning Up the Material Life Cycle: Designing for Health and Sustainability. This week, we'll learn about the life-cycle of materials and their relationship to human health and the environment. We will analyze health impacts that occur during the use phase of materials. You will discover material life cycle innovations that prioritize human health. Let's get started!
8 videos3 readings1 quiz3 discussion prompts
Welcome to How to Evaluate Building Materials for Health. This week, we'll learn about tools and methods for evaluating materials including disclosures, certifications, and rating systems. We will examine the planning for and implementation of healthier materials strategies. By the end of this week, you will have discovered some strategies that could be used to move toward healthier environments. Let's get started!
8 videos4 readings1 quiz1 peer review3 discussion prompts
