In the Healthier Materials and Sustainable Building specialization, you learn about healthier building materials, exploring subjects ranging from classification of toxic chemicals to new green innovations. You start by investigating the intersection of building materials and human health. Then, you learn how chemistry and toxicology affect the built world. Next, you examine design specifications from a healthier materials perspective. Finally, you employ cutting-edge practices to execute a healthier materials project, from design to construction to the use phase. This specialization was developed by the Healthy Materials Lab at Parsons School of Design, a leading voice in the national and international dialogue about sustainability in the built environment.
Applied Learning Project
In each course in this specialization, you dive deeper into human health, healthier materials, and healthier approaches to project design. For each project, you research, analyze, and synthesize topics and participate in peer review, with the goal of sharing perspectives with fellow learners. You apply healthier materials approaches to research and the setup and execution of projects. Each project challenges your current thinking, encouraging you to apply a healthier materials approach and confront environmental challenges in a professional context.