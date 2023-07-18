Parsons School of Design, The New School
Healthier Materials and Sustainable Building Specialization
Parsons School of Design, The New School

Healthier Materials and Sustainable Building Specialization

Develop Material Health Awareness and Strategies. Examine the role of designers and the intersection of human, environmental, and material health in the built world.

Taught in English

Alison Mears AIA, LEED AP
Catherine Murphy

Instructors: Alison Mears AIA, LEED AP

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.8

(16 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

3 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Examine the human health, environmental, and social impacts of design materials

  • Create healthier alternative approaches to traditional material selection processes and project execution

  • Evaluate design project communication to promote transparency, healthier materials, and buy-in

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Specialization - 4 course series

Building Materials and Human Health

Course 112 hours

What you'll learn

  • Assess the human health impact of toxic chemicals in building materials

  • Evaluate the health impact of building materials using current methods and resources

  • Apply strategies for reducing the health and environmental impacts of building materials throughout their life cycles

Skills you'll gain

Category: Green Design
Category: Sustainability
Category: Healthier Building Design
Category: Inclusive Design
Category: Project Communication

Material Chemistry and Sustainable Building

Course 211 hours

What you'll learn

  • Develop a scientific understanding of toxic chemicals in building materials and their impact on human health

  • Explore chemical innovations in healthier and more sustainable building materials

  • Apply strategies for reducing exposure to toxic chemicals in the built environment

Skills you'll gain

Category: Sustainability
Category: Material Health
Category: Chemical Classification
Category: Toxicology
Category: Green Chemistry

Sustainable Building: Design and Specification

Course 312 hours

What you'll learn

  • Shift from traditional design to a healthier materials design approach

  • Evaluate tools and resources for protecting human health

  • Apply strategies for choosing healthier materials

Skills you'll gain

Category: Green Design
Category: Health Transparency and Disclosures
Category: Materials Planning
Category: Materials Research
Category: Public Health

Sustainable Construction in a Circular Economy

Course 412 hours

What you'll learn

  • Analyze the role of contractors, subcontractors, and material procurement in the execution of a healthier project

  • Discuss the relationship between circular design and design innovation

  • Examine the capacity of material systems to contribute to a circular, low-carbon, regenerative, and equitable world

Skills you'll gain

Category: Green Design
Category: Circularity
Category: Sustainability
Category: Materials Safety
Category: Project Communication

Instructors

Alison Mears AIA, LEED AP
Parsons School of Design, The New School
4 Courses

Offered by

Parsons School of Design, The New School

Industry partners

Partner 1

