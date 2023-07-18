This course takes a wide-lens view of the role of materials decisions in circular design and the promotion of a healthier world. You find out how to execute a healthier project. You learn why healthier materials matter to the entire project team and the importance of communication between teams. You look at circularity, embodied carbon reduction, and the evolution of the built environment. You examine the role designers play in executing a healthier project, from construction to installation to use, and its significance in the context of cities. Participants in the course should have leadership-level career experience in design, architecture, contracting, or a similar field.
Sustainable Construction in a Circular Economy
This course is part of Healthier Materials and Sustainable Building Specialization
Taught in English
Course
What you'll learn
Analyze the role of contractors, subcontractors, and material procurement in the execution of a healthier project
Discuss the relationship between circular design and design innovation
Examine the capacity of material systems to contribute to a circular, low-carbon, regenerative, and equitable world
3 quizzes
Course
There are 3 modules in this course
Welcome to From Blueprint to Building. This week, we'll examine how to take a project from the blueprint (or design plan, often refered to as a 'construction document' in this course) to the completed project. We'll learn how specific materials impact the overall health of the project and what that means for the construction team. We will explore the material specification, procurement, and handling processes. By the end of this week, you will know how to implement protective measures throughout the lifecycle of a project. Let's get started!
11 videos6 readings1 quiz4 discussion prompts
Welcome to Disrupting the Status Quo: Design through the Lens of Circularity. This week, we'll learn how linear economic models have given need for a more circular approach in the future. We will explore how the reuse of materials creates economic opportunities and change in the marketplace. By the end of this week, you will understand how collaboration, trust, and knowledge sharing are essential for generating client buy-in to a healthier materials approach. Let's get started!
8 videos3 readings1 quiz3 discussion prompts
Welcome to Professional Practices in an Evolving World. This week, we'll learn about the movement toward circular and regenerative cities and see some examples of how cities around the world are implementing circularity. We will explore the capacity of material systems to contribute to a more circular, low-carbon, regenerative, and equitable world. By the end of this week, you will have discovered some strategies that you can take forward to build a healthier, thriving future. Let's get started!
9 videos3 readings1 quiz1 peer review3 discussion prompts
