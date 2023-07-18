Parsons School of Design, The New School
Sustainable Construction in a Circular Economy
This course is part of Healthier Materials and Sustainable Building Specialization

Taught in English

Alison Mears AIA, LEED AP
Catherine Murphy

Instructors: Alison Mears AIA, LEED AP

What you'll learn

  • Analyze the role of contractors, subcontractors, and material procurement in the execution of a healthier project

  • Discuss the relationship between circular design and design innovation

  • Examine the capacity of material systems to contribute to a circular, low-carbon, regenerative, and equitable world

This course is part of the Healthier Materials and Sustainable Building Specialization
There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to From Blueprint to Building. This week, we'll examine how to take a project from the blueprint (or design plan, often refered to as a 'construction document' in this course) to the completed project. We'll learn how specific materials impact the overall health of the project and what that means for the construction team. We will explore the material specification, procurement, and handling processes. By the end of this week, you will know how to implement protective measures throughout the lifecycle of a project. Let's get started!

Welcome to Disrupting the Status Quo: Design through the Lens of Circularity. This week, we'll learn how linear economic models have given need for a more circular approach in the future. We will explore how the reuse of materials creates economic opportunities and change in the marketplace. By the end of this week, you will understand how collaboration, trust, and knowledge sharing are essential for generating client buy-in to a healthier materials approach. Let's get started!

Welcome to Professional Practices in an Evolving World. This week, we'll learn about the movement toward circular and regenerative cities and see some examples of how cities around the world are implementing circularity. We will explore the capacity of material systems to contribute to a more circular, low-carbon, regenerative, and equitable world. By the end of this week, you will have discovered some strategies that you can take forward to build a healthier, thriving future. Let's get started!

Instructors

Alison Mears AIA, LEED AP
Parsons School of Design, The New School
Offered by

Parsons School of Design, The New School

