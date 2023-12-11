Sustainable Building: Design and Specification

This course is an examination of the role designers play in protecting health through specification of materials and choices made in the building design phase. You learn about strategies and principles employed in the execution of healthier design projects. Finally, you look at how the use of healthier materials can lead to a healthier world. Participants in the course should have leadership-level career experience in design, architecture, contracting, or a similar field.
Shift from traditional design to a healthier materials design approach
Evaluate tools and resources for protecting human health
Apply strategies for choosing healthier materials
There are 3 modules in this course
Welcome to the Path to Becoming a Material Influencer. This week, we'll learn how to design with a healthier world in mind. We will explore strategies and principles of healthier material projects. By the end of this week, you will gain material health inspiration and understand that there's no one-stop-shop for material health. Let's get started!
11 videos6 readings1 quiz4 discussion prompts
Welcome to Establishing the Material Evaluation Process. This week, we'll learn how to review disclosures and make healthier material decisions based on performance, quality, and affordability. We will think about where to start when compiling material options and how to reach out to manufacturers. By the end of this week, you will know how to utilize research and approaches for reviewing product health. Let's get started!
8 videos3 readings1 quiz3 discussion prompts
Welcome to Beyond Design Aesthetics: Healthier Materials for a Healthier World. This week, we'll learn how to compare options and make decisions for a healthier design approach. We will examine healthier alternatives that provide inspiration for the future. By the end of this week, you will know that no product is perfect but that progress comes as designers overcome obstacles and transform the marketplace. Let's get started!
9 videos3 readings1 quiz1 peer review3 discussion prompts
