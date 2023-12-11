Parsons School of Design, The New School
Sustainable Building: Design and Specification
Alison Mears AIA, LEED AP
Catherine Murphy

Instructors: Alison Mears AIA, LEED AP

What you'll learn

  • Shift from traditional design to a healthier materials design approach

  • Evaluate tools and resources for protecting human health

  • Apply strategies for choosing healthier materials

There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to the Path to Becoming a Material Influencer. This week, we'll learn how to design with a healthier world in mind. We will explore strategies and principles of healthier material projects. By the end of this week, you will gain material health inspiration and understand that there's no one-stop-shop for material health. Let's get started!

11 videos6 readings1 quiz4 discussion prompts

Welcome to Establishing the Material Evaluation Process. This week, we'll learn how to review disclosures and make healthier material decisions based on performance, quality, and affordability. We will think about where to start when compiling material options and how to reach out to manufacturers. By the end of this week, you will know how to utilize research and approaches for reviewing product health. Let's get started!

8 videos3 readings1 quiz3 discussion prompts

Welcome to Beyond Design Aesthetics: Healthier Materials for a Healthier World. This week, we'll learn how to compare options and make decisions for a healthier design approach. We will examine healthier alternatives that provide inspiration for the future. By the end of this week, you will know that no product is perfect but that progress comes as designers overcome obstacles and transform the marketplace. Let's get started!

9 videos3 readings1 quiz1 peer review3 discussion prompts

Alison Mears AIA, LEED AP
