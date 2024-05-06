"This course delves into Sustainable Practices in Building Design, focusing on the principles of sustainable development and green construction methods. It emphasizes the importance of conserving resources for future generations and highlights the pivotal role of the construction industry in achieving sustainability goals. Participants gain a comprehensive understanding of sustainability, its challenges, and industry standards. Topics include site selection criteria, environmental footprints, and design strategies tailored to Indian climatic conditions. Special attention is given to shading techniques, heat transfer, and renewable energy integration.
Water management systems planning and design, waste management strategies, and sustainable building materials are also covered. The course explores how buildings influence energy, water, raw materials, and waste generation throughout their lifecycle. Participants learn about Indian green building rating systems like GRIHA and IGBC. Completion of the course enhances participants' abilities in designing sustainable buildings and prepares them for engagement in the green building certification process."
Applied Learning Project
Participants in this course will delve into sustainable building design principles, tackling environmental challenges, and advancing industry standards. Through a blend of coursework and practical applications, learners will enhance their skills, gaining a thorough understanding of sustainable practices in building design.