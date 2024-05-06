L&T EduTech
Sustainable Design Practices in Building Design Specialization
L&T EduTech

Sustainable Design Practices in Building Design Specialization

Sustainable Building Design:Principles & Practices. Exploring Green Construction Methods and Industry Standards for Sustainability

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Specialization - 3 course series

Comfort in Buildings

Course 19 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understand the fundamentals of sustainable construction and gain knowledge on sustainable site selection and preservation of site resources.

  • Evaluate the heat transfer through building elements and provide solution for avoiding heat ingress in the buildings.

  • Understand the key parameters of psychrometry, thermal comfort and analyze thermal comfort models

Skills you'll gain

Category: Design of sustainable building using Indian green building rating systems (IGBC and GRIHA)

Resource and Waste Management in Buildings

Course 27 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understand the features of Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) and implement energy efficient strategies in HVAC and Lighting system

  • Understand the concepts of waste water treatment and usage, rainwater harvesting and provide strategies for achieving water efficiency in buildings

  • Develop waste management plan for buildings by understanding waste treatment methodologies and resource recovery

Skills you'll gain

Category: Design of sustainable building using Indian green building rating systems (IGBC and GRIHA)

Green Building Assessment & Certification

Course 310 hours

What you'll learn

  • Analyze and adopt sustainable building materials by gaining knowledge on sustainability features and green certifications on building materials

  • Understand the concept of Life Cycle assessment and employ it in building and energy analysis

  • Implement green construction practices by integrating sustainable practices in project management

Skills you'll gain

Category: Design of sustainable building using Indian green building rating systems (IGBC and GRIHA)

Instructor

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
36 Courses16,361 learners

Offered by

L&T EduTech

