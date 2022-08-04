University of Michigan
Healthy and Sustainable Foods and Products Specialization
University of Michigan

Healthy and Sustainable Foods and Products Specialization

Assess Sustainability & Health of Foods & Products. This course series provides you the concepts, quantitative metrics, data and tools, to define, assess and improve the health and sustainable performances of foods and products over their entire life cycle

Olivier Jolliet

Instructor: Olivier Jolliet

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

4 months at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • You will identify factors that impact health & environment, assess the nutritional & sustainable performances of foods, & the risks of chemicals.

Skills you'll gain

  • Category: Problem Solving
  • Category: Performance
  • Category: disease
  • Category: Flow Network
  • Category: Environmental Impact Assessment
  • Category: Sustainability
  • Category: Environmental Health
  • Category: Diets
  • Category: Motivation

Details to know

English
Subtitles: English

Sustainable Consumption and Health

Course 113 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Problem Solving
Category: Performance
Category: disease
Category: Flow Network

Healthy and Sustainable Foods

Course 216 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Environmental Impact Assessment
Category: Sustainability
Category: Environmental Health
Category: Diets

Life Cycle Assessment

Course 335 hours

What you'll learn

Health Impacts of Chemicals in Consumer Products

Course 415 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Motivation
Category: Performance
Category: disease
Category: Flow Network

Instructor

Olivier Jolliet
University of Michigan
5 Courses678 learners

Offered by

University of Michigan
