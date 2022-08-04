About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • The history of purpose in work

  • Purpose in work and ways of finding greater fulfillment of purpose through work

  • Approaches organizational leaders can take to create a more purposeful organization

Instructor

Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Introduction: What is Purpose and Why is it Important?

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 61 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Purposeful Work

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 92 min)
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Purposeful Leadership

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 85 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

