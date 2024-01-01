Sarah M Oliver is Assistant Professor of Costume Technology and Design in the School of Music Theatre and Dance at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor and brings an extensive background in both design and technical aspects of costume production to her role. Oliver’s expertise encompasses a broad range of areas including pattern drafting, draping, tailoring, and costume construction, as well as historical garment research and the integration of new technologies into costume creation. Professionally, Oliver has worked in almost all levels of costuming as a designer, assistant, maker, costume shop manager, wig maker, fabric dyer, wardrobe supervisor, and dresser. She has built costumes for drama, film, dance, opera, and musical theatre productions for designers in South Africa, England, Spain, Hong Kong, Canada, China, and the Bahamas. Her work has been seen on the stages of the Washington National Opera, Oxford University, Irish Repertory Theatre, The Hong Kong Ballet, The Market Theatre, Heart of America Shakespeare Festival, Crossroads Theatre, Kansas City Repertory Theatre, and The Arizona Theatre Company. While she has dedicated her professional career to designing, building, and teaching the art of costuming, Oliver continues to indulge in her first love — the study of textiles and weaving. She has travelled and worked internationally in China, Hong Kong, and Japan where she immersed herself in traditional weaving, embroidery, and dyeing arts.