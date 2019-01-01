Profile

James M Lepkowski

Research Professor

    James M. Lepkowski is Professor and Research Professor, University of Michigan, and Research Professor, Joint Program in Survey Methodology, University of Maryland. He directed the Michigan Program in Survey Methodology and is currently Associate Director of the Program. He has been a member of the faculty of the University of Michigan since 1982, and through his research activities has selected probability samples in the US and a number of other countries in Africa and Asia. His research encompasses telephone sampling design, analysis of complex sample survey data, methods for compensating for missing data in surveys, and the behavior of interviewers and respondents in survey interviews. He has served as a consultant for public and private organizations, including agencies of the U.S. government and private research companies.

    Sampling People, Networks and Records

    Muestreo de personas, redes y registros

    Survey Data Collection and Analytics Project (Capstone)

