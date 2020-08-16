About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify key interactions that we want to facilitate in our courses

  • Apply guiding principles of resilient design for learning to develop a course plan

  • Discuss ways technology and tools can be used to facilitate interactions in support of learning in fluctuating instructional environments

  • Draw inspiration from examples that highlight resilient teaching during the emergency remote teaching phase

Instructor

Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Towards a Resilient Pedagogy

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 55 min), 16 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Principles of Resilient Design for Learning

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 39 min), 6 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

A Worked Example

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 42 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Case Studies of Resilient Teaching

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 60 min), 23 readings

