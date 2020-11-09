KM
Aug 16, 2020
An excellent introduction to the principles and practices of resilient teaching.
PR
Jul 22, 2021
The topic was very timely. Thank you for all the learnings!
By Sarah W•
Nov 9, 2020
I thought the assignments throughout the course leading to the large graded assignment at the end were really helpful! This course gave me a different lens to view my classes through during COVID which will definitely benefit me and my students this semester. While it is geared toward higher education, I am a K-12 educator and I thought the material was really relevant in my setting as well.
By Kevin M•
Aug 17, 2020
By Arpita M•
Jun 21, 2021
Very well Planned Course with so many case studies
By Annette H•
Aug 4, 2020
For the most part, this course was well-organized and provided good information. My major complaint is the lack of feedback. Unless I didn't know where to look, I don't feel like I received any feedback from the instructor on discussion postings, etc. I think this is an important part of any class and should be portrayed to students in this class if we are trying to get the students to understand the importance of interaction and feedback in an online class.
By Suzanne•
Jun 25, 2020
I consider this course as a life-saving step in my quest to transition my courses into an online format. Dr. Quintana puts the idea of resilience as the overarching feature of all courses. "Resilience" serves also as a mantra for focus on how to make courses purposeful, accessible, and ready for any and all unexpected changes in context and circumstances. Quintana offers three principles, extensibility, flexibility, and redundancy as meta characteristics for the development of college level courses that include online asynchronous components or stand as completely asynchronous. I found this course fascinating, inspiring, and enormously enriching.
By Samreen K•
Jul 22, 2020
This course is wonderful because it came at a time of high uncertainty and change being experienced in higher education. This course takes you to step by step understanding of the current changes in the environment, and how to rethink about delivering a course such that it withstands any given circumstances. It takes you through the process gradually and the presentation is wonderful with really good resources.
By Delphine S D C M•
Apr 21, 2021
This course was laid out in an interesting and engaging way that conveyed the necessary concepts clearly. Using the journal to build the Capstone assignment was brilliant! I loved this class and will recommend to my peers.
By Çağrı A Ç•
Jun 22, 2021
great course to have manangement skills through uncertain times .Advise every one to have this course to improve their teaching skils
By Polly M S R•
Jul 23, 2021
By Sarra E•
Feb 23, 2022
Merci beaucoup. C'était très intéressant.
By Mónica S R S•
Nov 5, 2020
Amazing course! I loved it!
By Natalia R G R•
Jul 22, 2021
Excelente curso
By Farah F•
Nov 9, 2020
Great course to help adapt with unpredictable time in education.
By Emil•
Nov 11, 2020
Suitable for an introductory course.