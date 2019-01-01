Profile

Rebecca Quintana, PhD

Learning Experience Design Lead

Bio

In her role as Learning Experience Design Lead at the University of Michigan’s (U-M) Center of Academic Innovation, Dr. Rebecca Quintana uses a learner-centered approach to design and develop online learning experiences for diverse audiences of global learners. Partnering with faculty across the University, Quintana is involved in curriculum development, assessment design, and course strategy for a wide range of courses across U-M’s online portfolio. Central to this work is a commitment to design approaches that value both diversity and inclusiveness, which is based on the foundational principle of equitable use. Quintana is also an Intermittent Lecturer at the School of Education where she teaches courses such as Principles of Software Design for Learning and Learning Experience Design. Quintana is co-director of the Learning Experience Design Certificate Program, a joint collaboration between the School of Education and the Center for Academic Innovation, where she oversees students who are engaged in a two-semester residency program. Quintana is also a faculty affiliate with the Digital Studies Institute and a member of the Diversity Scholars network with the National Center for Institutional Diversity.

Courses

Resilient Teaching Through Times of Crisis and Change

