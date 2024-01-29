University of Michigan
Learning Experience Design: Development and Evaluation
University of Michigan

Learning Experience Design: Development and Evaluation

This course is part of An Introduction to Learning Experience Design (LXD) Specialization

Taught in English

Rebecca Quintana, PhD
Chris Quintana

Instructors: Rebecca Quintana, PhD

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
11 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Develop assessments for learning

  • Use media design strategies to create engaging course content

  • Evaluate designs for learning 

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

7 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
11 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the An Introduction to Learning Experience Design (LXD) Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

In Week 1 of the course, you’ll explore ideas around designing media that can support learning. You will start by discussing a theoretical perspective on multimedia learning: the dual-channel assumption. This will be the basis for a number of multimedia design principles that you can use and explore to help you effectively develop multimedia content for learning experiences. You will also consider content creation from another perspective: accessibility. You will look at resources on accessibility that can help you think about how to ensure that the content you create is accessible along multiple dimensions to support a wide range of learners.

What's included

4 videos10 readings2 assignments2 app items3 discussion prompts

In Week 2 of the course, you’ll focus on different aspects of assessment and the role it plays in learning experience design. You will look at the definition assessment to contrast it with the definition of evaluation to help you see the purpose of assessment in your designs. You will then look at different types of assessment, what roles each of those play, and approaches to designing assessments. Finally, you will look at rubrics and approaches for designing rubrics as assessment tools. All of this will help you see how assessment can help you refine and describe the ultimate learning impacts of your designs.

What's included

6 videos6 readings3 assignments1 app item2 discussion prompts

In Week 3 of the course, you’ll now transition to exploring evaluation and the role that it plays in learning experience design. Building on the previous lesson’s distinction with assessment, here you will look at evaluation in more detail along with the rationale for evaluation when you are designing for learning. You will look at different types of evaluation and what you gain from each approach. You will then look at some evaluation frameworks that can help you see why and how to measure the quality of your designs.

What's included

6 videos9 readings2 assignments2 app items3 discussion prompts

In Week 4 of the course, you’ll focus on entering the professional practice of learning experience design. You will review different career paths that connect with different aspects of learning experience design, and take a look at where the field might be headed to help you think about what direction you might want to pursue to move towards your own professional aspirations. You will also work on developing your own professional portfolio, where you can see how portfolios are used to convey your work and skill sets, and to help you start thinking about communicating your growing skills as a learning experience designer.

What's included

1 video4 readings1 peer review2 discussion prompts

Instructors

Rebecca Quintana, PhD
University of Michigan
4 Courses7,239 learners

Offered by

University of Michigan

Recommended if you're interested in Education

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions