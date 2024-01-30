University of Michigan
Applying knowledge of learning design to practice. Explore the science of how people learn, working to create engaging and effective learning experiences

Rebecca Quintana, PhD
Chris Quintana

Instructors: Rebecca Quintana, PhD

What you'll learn

  • Explore the profession of learning experience design by attending the "big ideas" of LXD, inclusive design, and the role of technology

  • Focus on how theories of learning and motivation, design frameworks, and learning taxonomies inform learning outcomes and course outlines

  • Learn about multimedia design strategies, assessment design, and evaluation approaches to ensure alignment with learning goals

Skills you'll gain

Learning Experience Design: Orientation to the Profession

Course 117 hours

What you'll learn

  • Learn the key components of the learning experience design process

  • Use inclusive design principles and frameworks

  • Identify possible learning design career pathways

Skills you'll gain

Category: Professional Development
Category: Instructional Design
Category: Technology Integration
Category: Design Process
Category: Inclusive Design

Learning Experience Design: Theories and Frameworks

Course 213 hours

What you'll learn

  • Analyze learner needs and learning contexts

  • Implement taxonomies and theories for design

  • Align learning outcomes with course outlines

Skills you'll gain

Category: Instructional Design
Category: analysis
Category: Prototyping
Category: Design Frameworks
Category: Learning theories

Learning Experience Design: Development and Evaluation

Course 311 hours

What you'll learn

  • Develop assessments for learning

  • Use media design strategies to create engaging course content

  • Evaluate designs for learning 

Skills you'll gain

Category: Professional Development
Category: Content Creation
Category: Evaluation
Category: Instructional Design
Category: Design Strategies

Instructors

Rebecca Quintana, PhD
University of Michigan
4 Courses7,290 learners

Offered by

University of Michigan

