An Introduction to Learning Experience Design will equip you with a broad knowledge of the field of learning experience design. This includes knowledge of key design activities, tools that learning experience designers (LXDs) use, and a look at the contemporary pedagogical, technological, and research information that designers need to stay current in the field. You’ll also hear from professional learning designers, academic scholars, and leaders in the field who will discuss contemporary issues and directions. Through these experiences, you’ll begin to establish pathways and networks for your career. With the help of extended reality, get the chance to experience authentic, immersive design scenarios where you’ll be tasked with creating and implementing your own course design.
Applied Learning Project
Create a professional development plan to provide focus and direction for your career development. After a series of applied activities, you’ll have a chance to develop a professional portfolio to showcase your learning design skills and competencies to your professional networks.