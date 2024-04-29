University of Michigan
Data Augmented Technology Assisted Medical Decision Making
University of Michigan

Data Augmented Technology Assisted Medical Decision Making

Taught in English

Cornelius James

Instructor: Cornelius James

What you'll learn

  • Use AI to augment your diagnostic clinical decision-making

  • Describe  the strengths and limitations of AI/ML-based technology in the diagnostic process

  • Interpret statistical measures frequently used to evaluate the performance of ML models 

  • Critically appraise studies that include AI/ML and determine the applicability of study results in clinical practice

There are 4 modules in this course

In week 1, you will be introduced to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) and the vocabulary necessary to effectively communicate with relevant stakeholders. You will learn about some of the applications of AI/ML in healthcare and the challenges associated with using these technologies in healthcare.

17 videos5 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt

In week 2 you will learn the concepts and statistical measures necessary for interpretation of results of diagnostic studies that include ML.

15 videos3 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt

In week 3, you will develop the skills necessary to critically evaluate diagnostic studies that include AI/ML. This week emphasizes the skills necessary to efficiently and effectively use AI/ML to augment diagnostic decisions. step.

14 videos3 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

In the final week of this course, you will review the current legal and ethical landscape of AI/ML in medicine, possible social biases that may be perpetuated by AI/ML algorithms, and recommendations for avoiding these.

15 videos3 readings6 assignments1 discussion prompt

Cornelius James
University of Michigan
University of Michigan

