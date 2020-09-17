About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Django for Everybody Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain the basics of HTTP and how the request-response cycle works

  • Install and deploy a simple DJango application

  • Build simple web pages in HTML and style them using CSS

  • Explain the basic operations in SQL

Skills you will gain

  • Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
  • Html
  • Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP)
  • SQL
  • Django (Web Framework)
Course 1 of 4 in the
Django for Everybody Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to Dynamic Web Content

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 91 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Installing Django on PythonAnywhere

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Hypertext Markup Language (from WA4E Specialization)

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 37 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Cascading Style Sheets (from WA4E Specialization)

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 86 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Django for Everybody Specialization

Django for Everybody

