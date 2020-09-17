In this course, you'll explore the basic structure of a web application, and how a web browser interacts with a web server. You'll be introduced to the Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) request/response cycle, including GET/POST/Redirect. You'll also gain an introductory understanding of Hypertext Markup Language (HTML), as well as the overall structure of a Django application. We will explore the Model-View-Controller (MVC) pattern for web applications and how it relates to Django. You will learn how to deploy a Django application using a service like PythonAnywhere so that it is available over the Internet.
This course is part of the Django for Everybody Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Explain the basics of HTTP and how the request-response cycle works
Install and deploy a simple DJango application
Build simple web pages in HTML and style them using CSS
Explain the basic operations in SQL
Skills you will gain
- Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
- Html
- Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP)
- SQL
- Django (Web Framework)
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Dynamic Web Content
We look at the basic structure of a web application and how a web browser interacts with a web server. We explore the Request-Response Cycle that is the basis of the Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP).
Installing Django on PythonAnywhere
This walks through the installation steps for Django on PythonAnywhere. If you cannot use PythonAnywhere, you can also install Django locally and submit assignments your local computer for grading. Installing Django locally will be described in an upcoming lesson.
Hypertext Markup Language (from WA4E Specialization)
We briefly cover the basics of the HyperText Markup Language (HTML) that is the markup for web pages. For some students this material will be relatively easy and mostly review.
Cascading Style Sheets (from WA4E Specialization)
We briefly cover the basics of cascading Style Sheets (CSS) that allow us to style the markup for web pages. For some students this material will be relatively easy and mostly review.
Reviews
- 5 stars77.72%
- 4 stars16.23%
- 3 stars3.57%
- 2 stars0.90%
- 1 star1.55%
TOP REVIEWS FROM WEB APPLICATION TECHNOLOGIES AND DJANGO
Well explained and easy to follow. Important hints are given by professor. I would like to attend more coursed from him in the future! Thank you!
En base a la descripción del curso me parece que no es exactamente lo que decía ser ...... el nivel es muy básico, para alguien con menos experiencia está bien.
This course is very good only if Dr. Chuck is your instructor. I've learnt alot from this alhamdullillah you all should take this course if you wanna work python as framework.
The Course was good. May be dug into some very basic stuff that might be targeted for absolute beginners. Overall a great starting point!
About the Django for Everybody Specialization
This specialization introduces Python programmers to building websites using the Django library. Across the four courses, you will learn HTML, CSS, SQL, Django, JavaScript, jQuery, and JSON Web Services. During the course, you will build online websites using Django and those working websites are graded throughout the course. This series is excellent preparation for learning other ways to build web applications using technologies like PHP (Web Applications for Everybody), Flask or Ruby on Rails. This is a great first course in any web development curriculum.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.