PM
Oct 16, 2020
This course is very approachable even if you don't know Python or Django or other coding languages. It's a nice gentle introduction back into course work as well. Perfect if you have limited time.
CH
Dec 28, 2020
The course offers a nicely spaced, easy introduction to multiple technologies. The instructor kept me interested and provided free tools that could be used to complete all assignments quickly.
By Martin S•
Jun 22, 2021
Nearly no Django in this course. Some HTML, CSS and SQL, and how to install Django.
By Ben A•
Aug 2, 2020
Good course for beginners in web development but not really anything to do with Django. I would recommend renaming the course to "Web Application fundamentals" so that is is clear there is no Django in the course (except one copy/ paste exercise)
By Hamdan I•
Jul 22, 2020
Thank you Dr. Chuck. I came here after Python for Everybody and was looking for what to do next, when I found this wonderful course. You truly are an amazing teacher. Hoping to meet you in your Office Hours one day.
By NUR M•
Oct 20, 2020
The teacher was excellent but the course content was worst, video quality was worst.
Even I couldn't see the content what is going on.
By Nicholas Y•
Jul 31, 2020
Amazing introductory course for HTML, CSS, SQL and of course django itself, it melts all of these concepts together bit by bit.
By Kaushal G•
Nov 8, 2020
Not much about Django but a good learning for basics of CSS, HTTP
By Ahmed S•
Aug 24, 2020
it was very boring for someone who is already a CS student
By Muhamamd U F•
Jul 23, 2020
Very good course for beginners and well understanding how web works under the hood after taking this course.
By tech a g•
Aug 17, 2020
Sir charles severance hattoff to your teaching.You are just an amazing teacher.The students including me and several others highly appreciate what you are doing and please continue to do more of this kind of excellent work from which the students like us are benfitted the most.I am from India and wish to study in the university of michigan as a student from an amazing teacher like you.
By Mohammad A•
Nov 10, 2020
Whatever Dr.Chuck comes up with is unquestionable and fun to understand... the way he takes you back in history makes you want to stay there and just feel things of the past. With the well-structured assignments that are meant to give you a high-level understanding of everything in this course, you get the confidence to do more in it. He just makes it so simple for you.
By Michael S•
Jul 24, 2020
I would describe this course as a simple, quick Django introduction + refresher of web development. It gives us an idea of what we are going to deal with in the following courses in the specialization.
By SALAHUDHEEN M•
Jul 24, 2020
It was a beautiful experience .Dr.chuck was very engaging in the class.i strongly recommend this course for who just completed python and looking for best web development courses.
By carlos l s•
Oct 17, 2020
Dr. Chuck is Awsome! Academic and funny as well.
By Wan Z H B W Z•
Nov 24, 2020
I would give 5 stars if django is covered more
By Jian G•
Jul 24, 2020
This is a great course! Dr. Chuck is very demonstrative and hit the nail on the head.
It shows his vast experience in online teaching and continuous improvement on his teaching and material.
Dr. Chuck is a blessing!
By Patrick M•
Oct 16, 2020
By Muhammad Z Q•
May 30, 2021
This course is very good only if Dr. Chuck is your instructor. I've learnt alot from this alhamdullillah you all should take this course if you wanna work python as framework.
By Robin S•
Aug 21, 2020
Django for Everybody is an amazing specialization that everyone should take and learning from Dr.Chuck is wonderful experience. Thanks to Coursera and Dr.Chuck :)
By Brajeswar L•
Aug 30, 2020
This course is good but it can become better if more focus will be on some core concepts in django like ORM or CRUD or normal django terminologies rather on HTML, CSS. But this one is also good.
By Frank E•
Nov 4, 2021
Has very little to do with Django.
By SureshKumar S•
Sep 8, 2020
By Marci S•
Aug 20, 2020
I think the assignments and real-world practices are ingenious! The course is well-planned and provided experiences that I appreciate so much. The instructor explains concepts very well and provides background information that helps to anchor the concepts into my mind's schema. Thank you for a wonderful course experience! I look forward to the rest of the courses in this Django Specialization.
By Malingas A C•
Sep 4, 2021
Recorri à COURSERA numa fase de procura de um novo desafio profissional e participei no programa de CURSOS INTEGRADOS. Este programa permitiu-me fazer uma avaliação em várias dimensões pessoais, fundamental para o meu desenvolvimento enquanto profissional. Dotou me de competências e ferramentas para me relançar no mercado de trabalho Parabéns coursera pelo lindo trabalho. Malingas Cumbane cpts.
By khadijah b•
Oct 12, 2020
This was my first time taking a Django course, therefore i was not confident I would be able to finish the course. However, the Instructor was very calm, thorough and interesting enough to make me regain my confidence and complete the course. i definitely feel motivated enough to take the other web development courses in this specialization. Thank you and I am immensely Grateful
By Quoleshna Z E•
Jan 2, 2021
This teacher is the best. He's approachable, knowledgeable about the history of the software development. The additional resources and information lend a richer understanding of what we're learning, and also help to stir up more excitement. You can sense the professor's enthusiasm in passing forward what he's learned over the years.