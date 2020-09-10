About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Django for Everybody Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define Django sessions and how cookies are used to support sessions

  • Apply built-in login functionality in Django and manage login users in views

  • Define one-to-many models and demonstrate how to represent links in a database

  • Create, edit, and delete form flow inside of a generic edit view

Skills you will gain

  • User authentication
  • Sessions and cookies
  • One-to-Many models
  • Data Validation
  • Django (Web Framework)
Course 3 of 4 in the
Django for Everybody Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Cookies and Sessions

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 34 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Users and Authentication

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Django Forms

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 62 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

One to Many Data Models

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 52 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DJANGO FEATURES AND LIBRARIES

About the Django for Everybody Specialization

Django for Everybody

Frequently Asked Questions

