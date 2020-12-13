LC
Aug 9, 2020
The best course about Django on the Internet. Found it at the right time as I have been looking for a Django course. I think it just popped out at the right moment when I needed it.
EF
Jan 4, 2022
Amazing course! It is designed so well; it tackles a subject of complexity with immense intelligence and empathy for the student. Highly recommended.
By Jim L•
Dec 13, 2020
Overall I think this course is very good for learning Django's website building features such as cookies, sessions, data validation, model fields, etc. The most unique thing that I don't find anywhere else about Django (including on Django Projects itself), is the teaching of "owned rows". I think Dr Charles pretty much nailed it.
Just so you know, the last assignment is very difficult but well worth the effort to pass it.
By Sourav D•
Oct 10, 2020
This course is amazing, where we learn about, cookies, sessions, authentication, OneToMany models and ManyToMany, and much more. One who is a beginner in Django must take this course. The graded assignments are the most amazing and challenging, where everyone has to make a real Django Application live on the internet. You will absolutely get joy after completing the assignments and the course by Dr Chuck.
By Ashutosh K•
Aug 20, 2020
Loved this course, the assignments are well formed and helps learning the concepts well.
By Yauheni P•
Dec 16, 2020
One of the best courser I passed. Possibly, the best one from dr. Chuck so far.
By Marc H•
Jan 13, 2021
Great Course. It's heavily tilted towards satisfying the automatic grading tool and you can expect to spend several extra hours untangling this monsters little nitpicks, hours really best spent elsewhere.. Otherwise I'd give five stars if for this beast.
By Franz R B•
Nov 1, 2020
The Week 6 has some issues in auto-grader tool. What worked for me was the forum's advice on this topic about deleting cache of migrations(both init, and migrations project and app wide) and the current db.sqlite. then running. Nonetheless, the course was very challenging and fun!! Thank you Dr. Chuck and the coursera team from the Philippines! <3
By Hirekaan M•
Dec 18, 2021
I really enjoyed this course , because of the exercises in the course it was quite tasking which made me love it the more and also help me build up my approach in tackling web dev problem ,I also like the way the instructions was given, it was very clear and easy to understand, and really helped alot
By Aleksander H•
Jan 28, 2022
to previous courses from this specialisation, Features and Libraries seem a bit chaotic, there are some errors in auto grader assignments and the assignments itself could be better defined (30 minutes to finish the assignment + 30 minutes to make changes, since Auto grader requires things that were never mentioned in the assignment like for example a random DOT at the end of the button's label (you don't usually do that), or forcing students to create inefficient table schema.
The course is still worth taking, but could be better.
By Charles S P J•
Mar 22, 2022
Slides and videos are particularly out of coordination with eachother and the assignment. Assignments in general are lacking, and because the material is on 4 different mediums the course itself is falling apart seperately as the seperate mediums aren't getting attention.
Week 4 has an error in AutoGrader where it looks for the wrong URL and concatonates the app main to many times. This can be subverted with additional URL paths, but it's ridiculously broken and a waste of time and money.
By Karthik S•
Apr 16, 2022
Reasonable breadth and depth. Professor Chuck has enlightened me as I try to make progress understanding Django. I recommend making your own efforts to review additional materials (Mozilla's Django and other tutorials) to get the benefits from this course as no course in coding can truly be an only source.
By Ernesto G•
Jan 22, 2021
DR Chuck Severance is outstanding, he makes the course interesting and fun, he knows how to give you some rest through funny videos showing the cool or "crispy" person he is. Challenging assignments extremely well designed that get you thinking and your hands busy on the keyboard.
By Paolo M•
Mar 25, 2021
Getting a much better understanding of Data Modelling and OOP by the end of the course is a nice add-on to learning Django. The teacher's ability to synthetise concepts coming from different areas of Software Engineering and make them available to students is awesome.
By Ahmed A•
Oct 12, 2020
By the time I finished this course, I gained so much more confidence and understanding of Django compared to the first 2 courses. finishing this course specifically was really very rewarding and very important to me, it really hammered down the knowledge into my head
By Fabian d A G•
Sep 2, 2021
With this course we dvele into some intermediate-advance concepts in Django. The instructor explains concepts well, as with previous courses. The assignments are quite hands-on and provide a good opportunity to review and implement the concepts learned.
By Rex R•
Jan 1, 2021
There is a gap between study moments. It could be better to focus on some more specific features like working with cookie and session. Anyway, all these features and libraries are very useful on django web applications. The course is good.
By Jian G•
Jul 24, 2020
This is a great course! Dr. Chuck is very demonstrative and hit the nail on the head.
It shows his vast experience in online teaching and continuous improvement on his teaching and material.
Dr. Chuck is a blessing!
By Pascal P•
Aug 28, 2020
Great courses and set of resources and links (also like the bonus materials).
Interesting assignments that allow us to experiment, tweak and deal with our own mistakes, a really effective way to learn.
By laxman c•
Aug 10, 2020
The best course about Django on the Internet. Found it at the right time as I have been looking for a Django course. I think it just popped out at the right moment when I needed it.
By Elizabeth A F•
Jan 4, 2022
Amazing course! It is designed so well; it tackles a subject of complexity with immense intelligence and empathy for the student. Highly recommended.
By Vamshidhar T•
Dec 27, 2021
A wonderful course to get hands on and the required knowledge to build a web application using Django. (Prefer to enroll for specialization course)
By Sri A S•
Oct 10, 2021
An awesome course with challenging assignments (don't expect copy paste, lol), learned a lot form prof. chuck, Thanks !
By Juan R R R•
May 15, 2021
Great course, I think this course it´s great and it helps me a lot to understand easier a Many to many relations and
By Federico R•
Oct 22, 2020
Great! is an excellent teacher! is very clear and complete the class, with great exercises to validate the knowledge
By Diego F G R•
Sep 6, 2021
Excelente curso , muy completo junto con los otros 3 , las actividades definitivamente te ayudan aaprender mucho.
By P S R R•
Nov 28, 2020
It was good but it was too difficult! And so much time taking for known concepts. But learnt a lot! Thanks!