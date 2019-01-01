Professor Margaret Wooldridge is an Arthur F. Thurnau Professor in the Departments of Mechanical Engineering and Aerospace Engineering at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. She received her Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Stanford University in 1995; her M.S.M.E. in 1991 from S.U. and her B.S. M.E. degree from the University of Illinois at Champagne/Urbana in 1989. Prof. Wooldridge’s research program spans diverse areas where high-temperature chemically reacting systems are critical, including synthesis methods for advanced nanostructured materials, power and propulsion systems, and fuel chemistry. She is a fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), and the recipient of numerous honors including the ASME George Westinghouse Silver Medal, ASME Pi Tau Sigma Gold Medal, an NSF Career Award, the SAE Ralph R. Teetor Educator Award, and Awards from the University of Michigan, College of Engineering for Service and Education Excellence.