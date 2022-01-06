About this Course

20,848 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Good with Words: Speaking and Presenting Specialization
Beginner Level

No background is needed

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to hold the attention of a wide range of audiences

  • How to project a powerful combination of confidence, competence, and charisma

  • How to arrange your content in clear, memorable packages

  • How to use a well-tested suite of rhetorical rhythms to enhance your delivery and linguistic sophistication

Skills you will gain

  • Communication
  • Poise
  • Advocacy
  • Rhythm
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Good with Words: Speaking and Presenting Specialization
Beginner Level

No background is needed

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Week 1 | Poise: Vocabulary

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 23 min), 14 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Week 2 |Poise: Speaking Studies and Speaking Exercises

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3 | Rhythm: Vocabulary

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 21 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4 | Rhythm: Speaking Studies and Speaking Exercises

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 6 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SPEAKING AND PRESENTING: POISE

View all reviews

About the Good with Words: Speaking and Presenting Specialization

Good with Words: Speaking and Presenting

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder