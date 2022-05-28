To be an effective speaker you don’t need to overwhelm people with your intellect. You don’t need to dazzle them from start to finish. You simply need to give them the sense that what they are receiving was especially prepared with their interests and needs in mind. This course will help you develop the judgment and dexterity needed to craft a perfectly tailored message.
This course is part of the Good with Words: Speaking and Presenting Specialization
How to cultivate a "generosity of spirit" when speaking with someone one-on-one
How to fire someone respectfully
How to reframe your next presentation or performance as a "contribution"
How to apologize in a sincere, meaningful way
- empathy
- Respect
- Verbal Dexterity
- Good Judgment
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1 |Tact: Concepts
Week 2 | Tact: Speaking Stories
The materials this week will take us from a Tony-award-winning play, to a family-owned business, and to one of the most famous cases in the history of the United States Supreme Court. Tact, we’ll see, plays a big role in a wide range of places.
Week 3 | Tact: Speaking Studies
Firing people can be hard. So can apologizing. So the “Speaking Studies” this week offer some useful tips on good ways to navigate each of these difficult situations. They’ll also touch on a related topic: forgiveness.
Week 4 | Joining the Club
Nice work! You’re almost done with the fourth and final course in “Good with Words: Speaking and Presenting.” We’ll close out the series with a review exercise and a nice story about one of my students building up the courage to speak to an audience at the United Nations Human Rights Council, while interning in Geneva, Switzerland. We also make time for an exercise that explores the important link between tact and tragedy.
About the Good with Words: Speaking and Presenting Specialization
Suppose you were good with words. Suppose when you decided to speak, the message you delivered—and the way you delivered it—successfully connected with your intended audience. What would that mean for your career prospects? What would that mean for your comfort level in social situations? And perhaps most importantly, what would that mean for your satisfaction with the personal relationships you value the most? This specialization is designed to help you find out. Based on an award-winning course and workshop series at the University of Michigan that has been taken by students training to enter a wide range of fields—law, business, medicine, social work, public policy, design, engineering, and many more—it removes the guesswork from figuring out how to communicate clearly and compellingly.
