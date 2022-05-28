About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Good with Words: Speaking and Presenting Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to cultivate a "generosity of spirit" when speaking with someone one-on-one

  • How to fire someone respectfully

  • How to reframe your next presentation or performance as a "contribution"

  • How to apologize in a sincere, meaningful way

Skills you will gain

  • empathy
  • Respect
  • Verbal Dexterity
  • Good Judgment
Instructor

Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1 |Tact: Concepts

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 12 min), 10 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2 | Tact: Speaking Stories

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 5 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3 | Tact: Speaking Studies

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 6 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4 | Joining the Club

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Good with Words: Speaking and Presenting Specialization

Good with Words: Speaking and Presenting

Frequently Asked Questions

