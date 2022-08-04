This course is the continuation of "Introduction to Enterprise Growth and Innovation". If you have not visited the first part yet, please check it out before starting this course. If you have finished the first part of this series: Introduction to Enterprise Growth and Innovation, you will be able to apply what you learned to your own career.
Engaging in Enterprise Growth and InnovationNortheastern University
About this Course
Individuals currently in the healthcare sector, as a provider, payer, or administrator. Individuals pursuing a career change to the healthcare sector
What you will learn
Apply the frameworks and methods for user-centered design to improve the user’s experience of a healthcare product or service
Explore design methods to create new healthcare product, system and service concepts with a specific architecture and design points for each element
Explore concepts and methods to design and utilize technology platforms for new products and services
Skills you will gain
- Business Case Development
- Value Proposition
- User-Centered Design
- Design Visioning
- Product Strategy
Individuals currently in the healthcare sector, as a provider, payer, or administrator. Individuals pursuing a career change to the healthcare sector
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1 - User-Centered Design
Module 2 - Translating Designs into Solutions
Module 3 - External Facing Services and Platform Design
Module 4 - Making the Business Case and the Pitch
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.