About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Individuals currently in the healthcare sector, as a provider, payer, or administrator. Individuals pursuing a career change to the healthcare sector

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Apply the frameworks and methods for user-centered design to improve the user’s experience of a healthcare product or service

  • Explore design methods to create new healthcare product, system and service concepts with a specific architecture and design points for each element

  • Explore concepts and methods to design and utilize technology platforms for new products and services

Skills you will gain

  • Business Case Development
  • Value Proposition
  • User-Centered Design
  • Design Visioning
  • Product Strategy
Northeastern University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Module 1 - User-Centered Design

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 16 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Module 2 - Translating Designs into Solutions

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 39 min), 14 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Module 3 - External Facing Services and Platform Design

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 59 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Module 4 - Making the Business Case and the Pitch

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 34 min), 11 readings, 5 quizzes

