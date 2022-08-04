Marc H. Meyer is the Robert J. Shillman Professor of Entrepreneurship and the Matthews Distinguished Professor at Northeastern University. In 2006, Dr. Meyer started Northeastern's Entrepreneurship and Innovation Group in the D'Amore-McKim College of Business. Northeastern has been ranked as a top entrepreneurship program (#4 in the United States when Dr. Meyer was last Group Coordinator). Dr. Meyer is also the Managing Director of the Center for Entrepreneurship Education, responsible for interdisciplinary entrepreneurship education. Over the past three years, the Center's incubator, IDEA, has helped launch about 100 companies that have raised more than $750M in venture capital. Northeastern was recently named the leading Entrepreneurial University by the Deshpande Foundation for 2018 and is the 2020 winner of the Outstanding Contributions to Venture Creation Award by the Global Consortium of Entrepreneurship Centers. He also leads the NSF I-Corps Site program at Northeastern, helping engineers and scientists commercialize lab technologies as new ventures. Dr. Meyer is an internationally recognized scholar in the field of innovation. He is the 2019 recipient of the "Practice Impact" Award from the Academy of Management, for lifetime achievement in research and theory that has had significant impact on managers, organizations, governments, and/or society. The Power of Product Platforms (written with Alvin P. Lehnerd, The Free Press, NY, NY, 1997), continues to be a leading work in the management of product and service platforms. He is also the author of The Fast Path to Corporate Growth: Leveraging Knowledge and Technologies to New Market Applications (Oxford University Press, 2007), which is the basis of his work across industry in internally-generated enterprise growth. Dr. Meyer provides specific methods for new venture creation in his two teaching textbooks: Venturing: Innovation and Business Planning for Entrepreneurs, and Innovation: The Workbook. Another recent book, Personal Discovery Through Entrepreneurship, written with Chaewon Lee, is now used in Universities in India and the Philippines with a societal innovation and entrepreneurship focus. He has recently published yet another new book, Innovation for Entrepreneurs, with Edward Elgar Publishing, which teaches innovation methods through the stories of his former students and their companies. Dr. Meyer's articles have appeared in journals that include Management Science, Research Policy, MIS Quarterly, Sloan Management Review, the Journal of Product Innovation Management, and the Academy of Management Executive. The Industrial Research Institute also awarded him the Maurice Holland for his research on managing product platforms. While a Ph.D. student in his mid-20s, Dr. Meyer left MIT for five years to help build his first software company, VenturCom (Ardence), which became a leader in real-time embedded operating systems. He has also been part of the startup teams of six other software ventures and a Board member of others. Four of these ventures have achieved exits. As an innovation consultant, he has led next-generation product and platform initiatives for companies in the consumer, industrial, healthcare, and financial sectors. These include IBM, Hewlett Packard, EMC, BAE Systems, Marmon, and Philips in technology sectors, and P&G/Gillette, Pinnacle, Keurig, and Mars in consumer products. Dr. Meyer (Harvard, A.B. M.I.T, MSc, Ph.D.) has been a Visiting Associate Professor and Visiting Scientist at M.I.T and held Visiting Professor positions at Delft Technical University, Seoul National University of Science and Technology, as well as an Honorary Professor in the Government of Andhra Pradesh in India. In addition, he has led the Internal Corporate Ventures program for the Ministry of SMEs and Startups for South Korea. He serves as a Master Mentor for the national Mentoring Association in that country sponsored by the Ministry of ICT.