This course is the continuation of "Introduction to Service Innovation and Management". If you have not yet taken "Introduction to Service Innovation and Management", it is recommended that you complete that course prior to this course. The foundational knowledge and project plan from the introduction are carried through in this deeper dive into service innovation and management.
Individuals currently in the healthcare sector, as a provider, payer, or administrator. Individuals pursuing a career change to the healthcare sector
Apply both organizational and individual attributes that will be needed to manage effective process improvement.
Analyze the importance of long-term commitment and resilience needed for effective management of organizational commitment.
Analyze the operational approaches to the execution of strategic plans and how it can be used effectively to achieve organizational goals.
- Strategy Development
- Process Design
- Decision-Making
- Leadership
- Process Management
Defining Metrics for Service Innovation and Management Success
External Influences on the Healthcare Organization
Importance of Teams in Process Change
Leadership for Emerging Trends
