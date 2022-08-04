About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Individuals currently in the healthcare sector, as a provider, payer, or administrator. Individuals pursuing a career change to the healthcare sector

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Apply both organizational and individual attributes that will be needed to manage effective process improvement.

  • Analyze the importance of long-term commitment and resilience needed for effective management of organizational commitment.

  • Analyze the operational approaches to the execution of strategic plans and how it can be used effectively to achieve organizational goals.

Skills you will gain

  • Strategy Development
  • Process Design
  • Decision-Making
  • Leadership
  • Process Management
Beginner Level

Individuals currently in the healthcare sector, as a provider, payer, or administrator. Individuals pursuing a career change to the healthcare sector

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Northeastern University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
5 hours to complete

Defining Metrics for Service Innovation and Management Success

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 29 min), 18 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

External Influences on the Healthcare Organization

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 31 min), 13 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

Importance of Teams in Process Change

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 21 min), 18 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Leadership for Emerging Trends

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 20 min), 11 readings, 8 quizzes

