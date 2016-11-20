Interviews in organizations constitute a cornerstone of talent selection and promotion practices. One of the key goals of the interview process is to understand how you would approach a variety of leadership challenges at work, given your knowledge, expertise, and prior work experience. Within the context of this interview, your primary objective for the capstone assignment is to use content from the specialization to demonstrate your knowledge of key leadership skills.
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Welcome to the Capstone
Congratulations on completing the first four courses in the Leading People and Teams specialization. As the final step in the specialization, you will complete a capstone project.
Capstone Project: Preparation
I really enjoyed option #3 (interviewed a leader within my organization). Overall the course was very informative.
Good opportunity to review and test what you have learned over the specialization. Thanks!.
Great way to close out this specialization, combining the different modules into one. This has helped me a lot as a first time manager.\n\nThanks.
Great course - good information. TBH I was a little bored at times but most of the lectures were engaging.
In this specialization, you will learn essential leadership skills, including how to inspire and motivate individuals, manage talent, influence without authority, and lead teams. In this specialization, you will not only learn from Michigan faculty. You will also learn directly from exceptional leaders including Jeff Brodsky, Global Head of HR for Morgan Stanley, and John Beilein, Head Coach of the University of Michigan Men’s Basketball Team. We will share with you our research on how to lead people and teams effectively, and work with you to apply these insights to your own teams and leadership. In every course, you will have an opportunity to apply new leadership skills by working through a series of practical leadership assignments. In addition, the capstone will enable you to work on live leadership challenges faced by senior leaders from premier Fortune 500 firms and receive their feedback on your ideas and solutions.
