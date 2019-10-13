MS
Nov 19, 2020
I rarely rate courses, but this one was really great. The instructors present the information in an easy to understand way and peer graded assignments help you solidify what you have learned.
AA
Jul 20, 2017
I have really enjoy this spealizaton. There has been rewarding journey in equipping my self with the tremendous knowledge from great coaches such as Dr.Scott DeRue and Dr.Maxim Sytch
By Mateusz R•
Oct 13, 2019
Even if the excercise was nice, this capstone project was a disaster. I've completed the project almost 3 years ago and I didn't received a real feedback on my work. I have no hope that it will happen eventually. It's a common situation as anyone from my round did not receive a feedback, we were requesting it on discussion forum and directly in University of Michigan. As the whole specialisation was very helpful, this is the reason why I wouldn't recommend it as the whole to anyone.
By Bret S•
May 30, 2017
*** Update Below*** In the course description, it states that capstone projects will be evaluated by the faculty and feedback will be provided within 1-4 months of submission. I submitted my completed work in the middle of November 2016 and have yet to receive any feedback (posting on May 23 2017). Based on the forums, my fellow classmates also have not received feedback. I have contacted Coursera via chat and provided the information for them to evaluate; unfortunately it appears they have little control over the faculty's adherence to the promises made in the course description. I also reached out to one of the professors via that individual's posted email address with the school. It has been a few weeks now and I have not received a reply from the professor either. The promise of having my work evaluated by real university faculty was a major factor in my decision to take this course over other online options. As an alumnus of U of M, I am very disappointed by the lack of follow up to a product on which they have put our Block M.
***Update as of 5/30/2017. I did end up hearing back on the delay. It appears that there was significantly more demand than the faculty had anticipated. They are in the process of working through all of the submissions.
By Damien R•
Nov 11, 2016
The Capstone itself (Option 1) is very interesting, but there is no really graduated evaluation.
By Claudia R•
Apr 15, 2017
I feel robbed. I did not get any feedback on my work. Only a classmate gave their ok "yes, there is something written".
I did not follow the course to get a "certificate" but to learn and to revceive feedback. If you don't have a special purpose for the certificate - don't pay a cent for this.
By Roberto O•
May 28, 2020
No lo entiendo, parece que solo un obstáculo con el fin de no obtener el certificado de especialización.
I don't get it, it seems like just an obstacle for getting the specialization certificate.
By David R•
Aug 3, 2020
At a time when many are seeking ways to contribute to making a better world, this course provides knowledge, skills, and strategies to more effectively lead people and teams for that purpose. Course is very well organized and very valuable for all seeking to be better leaders as well ad further their own personal development.
By Deokumar G•
Feb 5, 2019
I considered all that i learned from this MOOC from the University of Michigan time well spent! Enlightening, educational, complete and meticulous! - deokumar gandharry
By Idilia C•
Jan 4, 2018
A great ending to a wonderful specialization! I had the opportunity to interview a leader I admire and to review and utilize a lot of the notions and information covered during all of the courses. Thank you Professor DeRue and Professor Sytch for the knowledge you have so generously shared with us and for the opportunity to keep learning you have given us through the Capstone Project.
By Muhammad U•
Apr 29, 2020
I Really want to extend my gratitude to the Respectable teachers especially Sir Scott DeRue who made this learning journey so exciting and interactive filled with learning and development. The material taught in the specialization is very useful and practical. Finally i will highly recommend this learning journey to the learners.
By Ayoub A•
Jul 20, 2017
By Eduardo C•
Feb 8, 2021
About 10 months ago I completed the "Leading People and Teams" specialization.
I choose the "second option" for the Capstone Project. You promise a feed-back on assignment "from 4 to 8 months" after the submission.
Why I haven't received any feedback yet??
Thanks!
By Hallie T•
Jan 22, 2021
Short version: Don't pay the $50 for the specialization because you are unlikely to get feedback.
Long version: The content of the four free modules is excellent and well worth going through. The instructors are great and the information is well-presented and easily applicable. I purchased the capstone program because the description stated that we should "expect feedback" from the faculty on the work we submitted. Now, I have to say that I should have realized that the likelihood of faculty from a top-ranked business school going through and giving individual feedback on an assignment from an online class with thousands of students was probably nil. However, I chose to believe what was written in the description of the course.
It's been over a year since I finished the course and I have gotten no feedback. When I wrote to Coursera to complain, they said "we cannot enforce the Staff for each course to provide the feedback as it is mentioned in the course information."
Don't waste your money supporting a platform that will knowingly promote something that they know they can't make happen.
By Dainius M•
Dec 12, 2017
Preparing the Capstone allowed me to deepen my understanding of material and lessons I've learnt throughout the four courses in the Specialization. Made me more reflect and try to come up with actionable and applicable solutions for the real leadership challenge at one of the biggest worldwide companies. I must say, that I greatly enjoyed the whole Specialization, the material was great, the instructors was just awesome. I'd be waiting for more courses from the University of Michigan in the future at Coursera!
By Ahmad A•
Aug 16, 2016
This specialization was not just a set of courses and exams, it was truly a life changing experience which gave me very helpful insights to deal with all people from my family members to co-workers , sub-ordinates and even my superiors.
Thanks a lot Scott, Maxim and Cheri you have done really great.
By Karen S•
May 18, 2022
It was very good. It needs a bit of a work over now. Conflict should be added for the last class. I enjoyed it very much. I discovered that I really love learning about leadership and I will do more of that. Thank you to everybody who was part of making this possible.
By Bernard D V•
Apr 28, 2020
FInal course of the specialisation, you will have 1 assignment to do and will have an option between 3 type of work. You will use the material you learned from the previous courses in order to complete your assignment. A nice way to finish this specialisation :)
By Daniel L•
Aug 24, 2020
Very practical on leadership skills. They are applicable across a broad range of industries. Furthermore, provide you with a set of practical tools. I think they are new to management positions and they want some introduction about what to do as managers.
By Genny G•
May 7, 2021
Excellent, the topics are very interesting, you learn to apply them in your work life.
Excellent teachers with great knowledge, currently learning is all the time and your willingness to do the activities well counts a lot. Recommended
By Muhammad H K•
May 30, 2016
Highly practical capstone and full of learning. I took this specialization as a challenge and believe me it was absolutely brilliant and beyond my expectations. Thank you for providing the opportunity to learn effectively.
By Mustafa S•
Nov 20, 2020
By Sara J•
May 4, 2017
I really enjoyed taking this course. Especially the interviews with business leaders were helpful for me because it showed me how strategies and practices were applied in the business world.
By Atindra N G•
Oct 30, 2020
Engaging and informative course. Learnt key insights on leading people and teams. The insights are invaluable and will help me to be a better leader.
By Cathy W•
Aug 17, 2016
I loved the assignment but getting answers to questions was hard. I think overall the course was terrific and I would recommend it to my coworkers.
By Agustin C•
Feb 4, 2017
Great way to close out this specialization, combining the different modules into one.
This has helped me a lot as a first time manager.
Thanks.
By Milan M•
Apr 15, 2021
I enjoyed this course so much that I made a video about it. Have a look. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OtRDxZuBNjM