In this course, you will learn best practices for selecting, recruiting, and onboarding talent. You will also learn about the key approaches to measuring performance and evaluating your employees. In addition, you will learn how to develop and coach your talent so that they can realize their full potential at work. Altogether, you will gain a thorough understanding of the complete cycle of managing talent and creating a robust talent pipeline for your team and organization.
Maxim Sytch, Ph.D.Associate Professor of Management and Organizations Michael R. and Mary Kay Hallman Fellow
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
The Talent Pipeline
In this module, you will be introduced to the concept of the talent pipeline. Without amazing people to execute your team, division or company strategy, you will be unable to create value and move forward. Following this module, you will understand that the concept of strategy is first, followed by the positions or organization structure. Once designed, your recruitment brand will attract people to you. Through your recruitment strategies, you will recruit and select the best of the best that fit your team. On-boarding is critical to bringing them into your team and this module will help you to implement superb on-boarding processes.
Managing Performance Evaluation and Feedback
In this module, you will learn about the central approaches for measuring and evaluating performance and behaviors and understand the implications of different evaluation systems for employees. You will also learn how to collect, assess, and use 360 degree feedback. In addition, you will learn how to recognize and mitigate key errors raters make in evaluating the performance of others. Finally, you will gain awareness of the stereotypes that can affect the accuracy of performance evaluations.
Developing and Coaching Your People
As a leader, it is essential that you develop, coach and prepare your team for success. When you help your team members learn and grow, their motivation and engagement increases, their performance improves, and they become more committed to the team. In this module, you will learn how to develop and coach your people to realize their potential and improve their performance.
Creating and Building a Robust Talent Pipeline
True Talent to lead your team, division or company is a requirement in our world. But will you know Talent when you see it? In this module, you will be given a model to help to assess those who will be able to lead into the future. Once selected as a Talent, you will have to continue to develop the individual and engage them continuously. How do we best develop talent? By the end of this module, you will be able to create a talent development plan and begin its execution.
Very useful, especially as I became recently a people-manager. It gives you the "ingredients" and lots of theory, but in a way that is applicable, to try and get the best out of people
Great lectures, important thinks pointed out. Not always is clear how important is taking care of employees. Without good HR management, whole business can struggle and not grow as could.
Great course with online video aids assisting the students with how to properly Manage Talent. All instructors, course assignments and tests assisted in the
i am in the second week of curriculum and i am already progressing in understanding more and more business concepts that never occurred to me and/or i never knew existed.
In this specialization, you will learn essential leadership skills, including how to inspire and motivate individuals, manage talent, influence without authority, and lead teams. In this specialization, you will not only learn from Michigan faculty. You will also learn directly from exceptional leaders including Jeff Brodsky, Global Head of HR for Morgan Stanley, and John Beilein, Head Coach of the University of Michigan Men’s Basketball Team. We will share with you our research on how to lead people and teams effectively, and work with you to apply these insights to your own teams and leadership. In every course, you will have an opportunity to apply new leadership skills by working through a series of practical leadership assignments. In addition, the capstone will enable you to work on live leadership challenges faced by senior leaders from premier Fortune 500 firms and receive their feedback on your ideas and solutions.
