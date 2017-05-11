About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Leading People and Teams Specialization
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Onboarding
  • Talent Management
  • Coaching
  • Recruitment
Instructors

Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The Talent Pipeline

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 76 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Managing Performance Evaluation and Feedback

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 74 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Developing and Coaching Your People

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 116 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Creating and Building a Robust Talent Pipeline

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 59 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Leading People and Teams Specialization

Leading People and Teams

