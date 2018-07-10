OI
Apr 5, 2020
A very illuminating course. Have started applying two key concepts already. Glad I took the course. Every HR practitioner should take the course as part of their own development. Thank you.
MB
May 11, 2017
Great lectures, important thinks pointed out. Not always is clear how important is taking care of employees. Without good HR management, whole business can struggle and not grow as could.
By Alexey K•
Jul 9, 2018
Because of Cheri Alexander this course turned from being interesting to useless and infuriating. She is one of those people, who do not have a slightest idea of what they are talking about, yet keep bullshitting their way around by piling up garbage of nonsense. Watching videos with her is like an insult to your intelligence.To be more specific, she does not give you definitions or descriptions of anything and all of her lectures are basically about how important it is to 'support your people whenever they are at their best and you are at your best', whatever that means.If you have to take this course for specialization I recommend skipping her lectures entirely. Go straight to assignment, you won't miss anything of value.
By Julie L•
Jun 19, 2016
This course gave an overview of hiring and developing talent, but had far fewer actionable takeaways than the first course in the specialization. I found Cheri Alexander's sections to be extremely long-winded, unclear, and redundant. Also, I like the idea of mixing up the assignment format, but creating three movies is a lot to ask for a management course, especially when the same assignment could easily have been done in another format - it felt forced. Also, I found that the order for some lectures seemed off and the flow between instructors was not as seamless as it had been before. For instance, we were asked to create a development plan at the end of a week about hiring and before the week on development.
By Luciana R•
Oct 15, 2017
Very useful, especially as I became recently a people-manager. It gives you the "ingredients" and lots of theory, but in a way that is applicable, to try and get the best out of people
By Andrey P•
May 21, 2016
For some reason, I cannot stand the way Cheri Alexander teach the class. The rest of the teachers of this course deliver the material in a much better way. It feels like if either she reads the notes or do not understand the material. She sugarcoats every word, read it in a monotonous way, smiles a lot. I would prefer someone who feels like actually knowing what he/she says, someone who cut to the chase right away. With Cheri I feel bored. Scott and Maxim are the best.
By Oxana M•
Feb 15, 2016
The part of course from Prof. Sytch and Prof. DeRue was really interesting and important. But I cannot complete this course, because part of Dr. Alexander is impossible to listen. It is necessary all the time to separate useful information from enormous amount of information about her private life. Is it a course about private life of Dr. Alexander or about Managing Talent? And I am 30 years, not16. She is talking with us like we are small kids, and so she can keep our attention only by special voice and multiple stories her private life.
By Dainius M•
Oct 20, 2017
I liked to much this course! Especially the instructor, Cheri Alexander. She was passionate, engaging and true. I don't afraid to say word true, because you can feel that she is passionate about what she is doing and her mission is to coach others and make a difference in others' lives. I never actually knew much about the Managing Talent theme, behind the scene - how to build your talent pipeline, how to brand yourself. This course had great value for me. I highly recommend it to anyone - be it a leader who is willing to foster talent to attain his teams vision and goals, or HR professional.
By Christopher B•
Dec 9, 2015
As both a healthcare professional and an executive for a healthcare organization I am blown away by how good the courses within the Leading People and Teams specialization are. I found Coursera through my own search for personal professional development and every course I have done has been top notch but the courses in this specialization really raise the bar. I have encouraged my peers and subordinates to take the courses within the Leading People and Teams Specialization and we may actually do a coordinated effort to get leaders and aspiring leaders into this Coursera specialization.
By Divya G•
Feb 8, 2018
A very good course for those who want a thorough understanding of how HR works in an organization. This course presents the role and responsibilities of HR functions from a strategic point and and gives real time examples. The sound and video quality is very good. Recommended to all those who want to shape a career in strategic HR and who wants to understand how HR functions work in an organization as a whole.
By Martin B•
May 12, 2017
By Ravindranath. B K•
May 13, 2016
This course is help full to managers and is fair in teaching skills. The picture quality is good and the real time examples are nicely explained. The course and syllabus is framed in a correct format. The course is very good for up coming stars.
By Shruthi P•
Feb 3, 2016
Amazing Course!!! I was thinking about my work environment and the concepts are put forth in a simple, engaging manner and can be connected with the real world experiences and situations!! I'm lucky to be a part of such a valuable course!!
By Kathleen M D•
Jun 19, 2017
Thank you for the wonderful information and tools to keep me on track! I recommend for anyone in any type of a supervisory or leadership role whether in work or in a community setting.
By Megan A•
Feb 29, 2016
I enjoyed the course overall, but the HR component/perspective was only somewhat useful. Beware of the final unit (week 4): the takeaways and the final quiz are not well aligned. In the week's final project, though the questions doesn't ask for them, be sure to explain your rationales. When reviewing your peers' work, the points rely on whether you've explained yourself. Cheri Alexander's inclusion of videos felt like filler and the notion of having to create a video as an assignment is time-consuming and ultimately not necessary to our learning. Because I experienced a great course with two of the three professors in Leading Teams, I can only conclude that Professor Alexander designed the final assignment, criteria, and quiz. These components were not clear. Fortunately, my classmates were very supportive and understood the spirit of the assignment. It's a good class, but I enjoyed the first one in this specialization more.
By Karlijn B•
Oct 13, 2016
I was expecting a bit more after the great first course of this specialization. Although I enjoyed week 2 and 3 (would give 5 stars), and walk away with relevant information that I can implement in my work, I found week 1 and week 4 difficult to get through. Long lectures, not always relevant stories, a presentation style that did not speak to me, and a bit slow. Nonetheless, I still learned some interesting concepts and I am looking forward to course 3.
By Rafael E M C•
Aug 7, 2016
The course content was somewhat scattered and lacked focus. I think the whole topic of the talent pipeline was completely lacking structure and cohesiveness. Cheri's presentations were not as engaging as the others and her slides were poorly prepared - often difficult to read and not necessarily related to the topic at hand
By Ibrahim L•
Jun 27, 2018
That woman's voice made this course a horrible one to go through. Content is great just consider having somebody else present it.
By Saikat G•
Apr 29, 2020
It has been a wonderful 4 weeks of learning about the various facets of the world of talent management. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Cheri Alexander , Maxim Sytch , Scott DeRue and the University of Michigan - Stephen M. Ross School of Business for providing us with an excellent opportunity to learn about talent pipeline, recruitment, selection, onboarding , coaching and employee management. A big heartfelt gratitude for empowering us with such profound people management concepts that go into making the workplace a better world to live in.
By zia u r•
Dec 21, 2015
Hi everyone, after enrolling into this course I was able to discover the secrets and crucial steps that need to be given utmost importance while hiring and managing talent in a firm.
This is a unique course being offered online and I highly recommend this for all the people who are enrolled in HR studies and also most importantly to those who are involved in talent selection.
5/5 for this amazing learning opportunity!
By Martin P•
Sep 23, 2020
Great course. Finding Cheri Alexanders teaching involves much more activity and project type work (making videos, making plans etc.) compared to others, which intensifies the learning experience on one hand but also makes it harder to stay on top, especially if you are trying to do this "on the fly" and in parallel with other activities such as travelling, fitness studio etc.). However, great course...
By Tarık S•
Feb 12, 2016
This is really one of my beloved courses. It is not only about how to keep talent and develop it inside your team, it is discovering lots of extremely important keys to keep your team updated and flexible of fast change. This course helped me a lot not only in developing and picking talents for my team but also for changing myself and discovering its strengths and weaknesses.
Thank you
By Andrea H•
Jan 18, 2016
This course was extremely challenging. Every step in the process to finishing stretched my thoughts and compelled me to thinking outside the box. I researched it and found that there is well over $1,500 worth of material here.
I am grateful to have been granted the opportunity to participate in this course. I feel like I can GO BE GREAT!
Andrea Houston
By umar a•
Apr 22, 2020
Attended the HR Summit held in Dubai in 2017 and a lot was discussed by different speakers at the event on Talent Administration. This Course has given me an in-depth understanding of how Talent is managed and how it has become necessary for organisations all over the world to key in and adopt it in their modern recruitment Strategies.
By Kamila B•
Mar 14, 2017
Very professionally created! The topics are clearly presented and learning is made interesting with creative assignments. I've learned a lot of useful knowledge and skills from this course that I can implement in my work as a teacher. I would recommend the course to anyone who cares about professional development. Thank you :)
By Ines S•
Jan 5, 2016
The class gave a very good insight into the various aspects of Talent Management. It included very helpful tools as well as detailed explanations. A big thank you to the professors. Having worked in the field of Talent Management for quite some time I finally have the theoretical knowledge to back up my daily work!
By brian b•
Jun 4, 2017
I love how the information presented is backed up with real life data, its incredible to see how much impact good management has on the performance of the company! Also thought it was great to have world known leaders chip in with their thoughts and agree on what is being teached is important.