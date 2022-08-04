About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Advanced Leadership Skills for the 21st Century Specialization
Beginner Level

A graduate-level student or at least two years of business experience.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Attract and retain a diverse team of employees
  • Increase collaboration by implementing strategies for team performance
  • Understand the purpose and importance of developing a team culture
  • Promote effective communication for both individuals and group members
  • Ensure accountability to diversity and inclusion efforts for a sense of belonging
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Introduction to Leading and Developing Top Talent

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 3 readings
Week2
Week 2
8 hours to complete

Building Effective and High-Performing Teams

8 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 98 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
6 hours to complete

Leading and Communicating Strategic Innovation and Vision

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 79 min), 11 readings, 4 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
7 hours to complete

Coaching and Mentoring Framework

7 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 65 min), 11 readings, 5 quizzes

