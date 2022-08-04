This course offers seasoned and up-and-coming leaders a clear, concise overview of hiring for team culture, the concepts and practices of building a productive environment for remote and hybrid teams, and leading organizational strategies, which begins with developing a strategic plan, creating SMART goals, and determining the most critical key performance indicators or metrics to manage and measure the plan’s success. Studies have shown that leading and developing talent includes creating a culture of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. As a result, this course provides strategies for identifying, attracting, and retaining a diverse team of employees. Finally, the course includes best practices for coaching and mentoring based on a partnership that provides support and challenging opportunities to employees.
This course is part of the Advanced Leadership Skills for the 21st Century Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
A graduate-level student or at least two years of business experience.
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Attract and retain a diverse team of employees
- Increase collaboration by implementing strategies for team performance
- Understand the purpose and importance of developing a team culture
- Promote effective communication for both individuals and group members
- Ensure accountability to diversity and inclusion efforts for a sense of belonging
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
A graduate-level student or at least two years of business experience.
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Introduction to Leading and Developing Top Talent
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 3 readings
8 hours to complete
Building Effective and High-Performing Teams
8 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 98 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes
6 hours to complete
Leading and Communicating Strategic Innovation and Vision
6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 79 min), 11 readings, 4 quizzes
7 hours to complete
Coaching and Mentoring Framework
7 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 65 min), 11 readings, 5 quizzes
About the Advanced Leadership Skills for the 21st Century Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.