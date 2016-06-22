通过本门课程的学习，你的创新能力将会获得大幅提升。课程首先致力于观念的转变，其次我会讲到很多具体的创新思维和创新方法。创新并不仅仅是那些黑科技。解决生活或工作中碰到的每一个问题，都需要创新。每一个人的发展都会受到资源的制约，我希望这门课程里，你能找出制约自己发展的那些内部和外部条件，并创造性地解决，突破自己成长的天花板。
University of Science and Technology of China
he University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) is a prominent university in China and enjoys an excellent reputation worldwide. It was established by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in 1958. USTC is a world leader in fields like quantum manipulation, nanotechnology, high-temperature superconductivity, speech processing, fire science and life science. Its educational principles emphasize fundamental theories and provide students with a wide range of high-level training that incorporates newly emerging as well as interdisciplinary fields of study
创新意识
我们几乎每天都能听到有关创新的讨论。创新真的重要吗？它和我们个人的成功有何的关系？这一单元中，希望通过看似离散的内容，帮助你认识到成功的人生唯有创新才能实现。只有认识到这一点，你才会继续关注并学习后面的内容。
洞察需求
需求是创新之源。发现需求是一个人的智慧，满足需求则考验的是一个人的能力。发现需求，我们才能找到创新的方向。这里结合社会发展趋势，提出了衡量创新的五字标准-省时省钱爽。希望这五字标准能够帮助你洞察需求，并指导你的而创新
解决问题的思路
头脑风暴与六顶思考帽
