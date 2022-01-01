About this Specialization

你是否整日在公司忙忙碌碌，业绩却难以提高，希望找到结症所在 你是否整日在图书馆，实验室疲惫不堪，总有干不完的事情，希望找到高效的工作方法 你是否想成为更好的自己，却依旧迷茫彷徨，看不清未来的方向 职场修炼专项课程将会帮助你： 找回初心，发掘自身的独特价值，找准人生的定位 提升效能，以高效的学习和工作方法做到事半功倍 实现梦想，通过创新与协作，在激烈的竞争中实现突围 课程将通过生动的案例分析，带你一步步走过“自我定位－高效学习－创新突围－团队协作－有效执行”的职场修炼五大步骤，制定属于你自己的个人提升计划。 通过第一门课程，你将能够清楚地认识到当今社会我们面临的机遇和挑战，社会未来的发展趋势与需求，这样我们才能找准自己的位置，确定自己未来的发展方向。这门课程中我将从宏观到微观，从历史到现实，分析社会的发展规律，明晰我们每个人与这个社会的关系。这门课看似与提升生产力并无关系，但事实上，它是后面课程的基础，也是你学习后面内容的动力所在。 通过第二门课程的学习，你将会大幅提升自己的学习能力。这是整个专项的基础课程，也是最具普适性的课程。课程将会按照成人的学习流程，介绍一系列的工具和方法。 通过第三门课程的学习，你的创新能力将会获得大幅提升。课程首先致力于观念的转变，其次我会讲到很多具体的创新思维和创新方法。创新并不仅仅是那些黑科技。解决生活或工作中碰到的每一个问题，都需要创新。每一个人的发展都会受到资源的制约，我希望这门课程里，你能找出制约自己发展的那些内部和外部条件，并创造性地解决，突破自己成长的天花板。 第四门课程致力于通过协作，打造个人和团队的高效学习与工作体系，提升个人与团队的生产力。 第五门课将注重执行。前面已经学会了很多的技能，但只有行动才会有结果。这门课程帮助你找出阻碍你行动的原因。通过目标设定，时间管理等，帮助你实现自己的梦想。 毕业项目希望帮助你融会贯通整个专项的内容，打造完美的个人和团队的学习与工作体系。我们还希望在此基础上，搭建一个高效能的交流社区，让你在小伙伴们的鞭策与激励下共同进步。
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
Chinese (Simplified)
信息社会的机遇和挑战

快速学习

创新思维

高效协作

University of Science and Technology of China

