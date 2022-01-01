No prior experience required.
About this Specialization
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 6 Courses in this Specialization
信息社会的机遇和挑战
通过本门课程，你将能够清楚地认识到当今社会我们面临的机遇和挑战，社会未来的发展趋势与需求，这样我们才能找准自己的位置，确定自己未来的发展方向。这门课程中我将从宏观到微观，从历史到现实，分析社会的发展规律，明晰我们每个人与这个社会的关系。这门课看似与提升生产力并无关系，但事实上，它是后面课程的基础，也是你学习后面内容的动力所在。
快速学习
通过本门课程的学习，你将会大幅提升自己的学习能力。这是整个专项的基础课程，也是最具普适性的课程。课程将会按照成人的学习流程，介绍一系列的工具和方法。
创新思维
通过本门课程的学习，你的创新能力将会获得大幅提升。课程首先致力于观念的转变，其次我会讲到很多具体的创新思维和创新方法。创新并不仅仅是那些黑科技。解决生活或工作中碰到的每一个问题，都需要创新。每一个人的发展都会受到资源的制约，我希望这门课程里，你能找出制约自己发展的那些内部和外部条件，并创造性地解决，突破自己成长的天花板。
高效协作
有没有觉得自己的学习效率或工作效率不高，有没有觉得团队协作效率低下？
Offered by
University of Science and Technology of China
he University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) is a prominent university in China and enjoys an excellent reputation worldwide. It was established by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in 1958. USTC is a world leader in fields like quantum manipulation, nanotechnology, high-temperature superconductivity, speech processing, fire science and life science. Its educational principles emphasize fundamental theories and provide students with a wide range of high-level training that incorporates newly emerging as well as interdisciplinary fields of study
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
学习这个专项课程，需要特殊的基础吗？
学习这个专项课程是否需要按照顺序进行？
这个专项课程适合我吗？
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.