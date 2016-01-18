About this Course

Course 3 of 5 in the
Leading People and Teams Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Leadership
  • Management
  • Social Skills
  • Influencer Marketing
Course 3 of 5 in the
Leading People and Teams Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructors

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Building Your Base of Power

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 117 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Influencing People Without Relying on Formal Authority

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 54 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Developing High‐Quality Relationships to Enhance Influence and Power

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 43 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Protect Yourself from Unwanted Influence

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 55 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Leading People and Teams

