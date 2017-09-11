Chevron Left
Back to Influencing People

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Influencing People by University of Michigan

4.7
stars
3,648 ratings
735 reviews

About the Course

This course will improve your ability to influence people in situations where you cannot use formal authority. You will learn about effective ways to build, develop, and sustain a power base in your organization. You will also learn influence tactics that enable you to be more persuasive and influential in working with your superiors, peers, and even subordinates. In addition, you will learn how to build and maintain high-quality relationships to further maximize your informal power and ability to influence others. Importantly, you will distinguish between influence and manipulation and learn how to protect yourself from the unwanted influence of others. The influence strategies you learn in this course will make you a more confident and influential leader, presenter, and decision-maker. You will more effective in pitching business ideas to your superiors, influencing customers, and building coalitions across stakeholders. This course will not only give you strategic guidance on how to develop and maintain your network for influence and power, but we will also equip you with specific tactics and strategies that are proven to work for gaining power and influencing people....

Top reviews

TA

Mar 24, 2019

A very useful course, presented in a very simple and structured way, using an easy English language with a lot of subtitles.\n\nYou shall like and get a huge benefit from the materials and the course.

MF

Jan 21, 2016

Really useful course! I learnt many new ways to influence others and protect myself from other people's influence.\n\nP.S The cover is a deal-breaker. I joined this course after watching the intro.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 734 Reviews for Influencing People

By Sailesh G

Sep 11, 2017

It was an interesting course, learned a lot of concepts which I haven't heard of earlier with regards to Influencing People in the corporate world. Overall it has been a great learning experience.

By Tarek A

Mar 25, 2019

A very useful course, presented in a very simple and structured way, using an easy English language with a lot of subtitles.

You shall like and get a huge benefit from the materials and the course.

By Sherrilyn

Dec 22, 2015

If you are a white man and want to learn how to influence other white men, this is a great course. For the rest of us, this course provides some helpful tips and techniques. Unfortunately, the course instructors ignore the all-too-common psychological biases some people have about others based upon race, gender, age, orientation, etc. And near the end of the course, we watch a white man encourage us to use more emotion -- specifically anger. That is a laughable suggestion. There are ample examples of the fact that the anger of white men can be effective when the anger of others is counterproductive. Here's one: https://asunow.asu.edu/20151027-study-shows-angry-men-gain-influence-and-angry-women-lose-influence

By Mujeeb A F

Jan 22, 2016

Really useful course! I learnt many new ways to influence others and protect myself from other people's influence.

P.S The cover is a deal-breaker. I joined this course after watching the intro.

By Julie

Feb 5, 2016

I loved this course. It gives a lot of good information to help when I need to influence other people, but my favorite thing is the tips it gives for avoiding others' influence and manipulation.

By Shantelle W

Nov 16, 2018

This course spend an appropriate amount of time on the theory behind power and influence and tactics of influencing and protecting against unwanted influence. I was able to apply these strategies to my work and am seeing the benefits. I will continue to practice but I know I can continue to improve upon what I've learned here. Many thanks to the professors for a well-designed and high relevant MOOC!

By Cecilia Q

May 10, 2019

Very interesting topic and I think it will be helpful for the future.

By 권종은

Apr 30, 2019

Very useful course.

And the professors are excellent.

By Ramachandran S

Jan 28, 2019

Lot of insights provided with enough clarity on the different methods on exhibiting the influence on others. Also avoiding unwanted influence on ourselves. Course is neither heavy nor light. It was built to proper size and very explanatory. Even assignments were made at the right proposition. Perfect online course

By Ezequiel S

Apr 3, 2016

This is a great course, the first week it is a bit slow, but then from the second week onwards it is awesome. I really enjoyed it and learnt a lot from all the materials employed in this course.

By tijan b

Dec 24, 2018

One of tutorial that I really like, the explanation video is very detailed. And I think this course recommended for those of you who have just entered the world of entrepreneur or employers.

By Navin L

Dec 10, 2018

This course was full of specific tactics and strategies, which I find very helpful and informative. I would not hesitate to recommend this course to my colleagues and friends.

By Jeffrey A B

Mar 13, 2019

This was the best course so far in this specialization. I have already used some of the tactics I have learned to increase my pay and find a better position.

By Fabio D M

May 14, 2019

Highly recommended, many useful tips and very clear expalantion. Doesn't take much effort to go through it, just the right mount.

By Maciej S

Apr 29, 2019

Simple. well structured, compressed information, perfect teachers, I am already searching for the next training, THANK YOU :-)

By Thiago B d O

Apr 5, 2019

I've learned a lot in this course! It will surely impulsion my career. Thank you.

By Navaneetha S

Jan 28, 2019

I loved the course, its depth research and the way it was explained . Thank you

By Theresa M

Nov 14, 2018

If you want to positively impact the world, this course is for you!

By Lidia S G

Jan 3, 2019

Very interesting and useful in my daily work

By David C H J

Apr 20, 2019

Great course! Very insightful instructors.

By Cherif N

Mar 5, 2019

Excellent course by excellent instructors.

By Amjad S

Mar 12, 2019

Amazing course, it was ready very useful

By Rabea L

Dec 23, 2018

Overall a very good course! Thank you

By Reyna V

May 16, 2019

Amazing course and staff!

By Rushad S

Mar 23, 2019

Excellent program

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder