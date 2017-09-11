TA
Mar 24, 2019
A very useful course, presented in a very simple and structured way, using an easy English language with a lot of subtitles.\n\nYou shall like and get a huge benefit from the materials and the course.
MF
Jan 21, 2016
Really useful course! I learnt many new ways to influence others and protect myself from other people's influence.\n\nP.S The cover is a deal-breaker. I joined this course after watching the intro.
By Sailesh G•
Sep 11, 2017
It was an interesting course, learned a lot of concepts which I haven't heard of earlier with regards to Influencing People in the corporate world. Overall it has been a great learning experience.
By Tarek A•
Mar 25, 2019
By Sherrilyn•
Dec 22, 2015
If you are a white man and want to learn how to influence other white men, this is a great course. For the rest of us, this course provides some helpful tips and techniques. Unfortunately, the course instructors ignore the all-too-common psychological biases some people have about others based upon race, gender, age, orientation, etc. And near the end of the course, we watch a white man encourage us to use more emotion -- specifically anger. That is a laughable suggestion. There are ample examples of the fact that the anger of white men can be effective when the anger of others is counterproductive. Here's one: https://asunow.asu.edu/20151027-study-shows-angry-men-gain-influence-and-angry-women-lose-influence
By Mujeeb A F•
Jan 22, 2016
By Julie•
Feb 5, 2016
I loved this course. It gives a lot of good information to help when I need to influence other people, but my favorite thing is the tips it gives for avoiding others' influence and manipulation.
By Shantelle W•
Nov 16, 2018
This course spend an appropriate amount of time on the theory behind power and influence and tactics of influencing and protecting against unwanted influence. I was able to apply these strategies to my work and am seeing the benefits. I will continue to practice but I know I can continue to improve upon what I've learned here. Many thanks to the professors for a well-designed and high relevant MOOC!
By Cecilia Q•
May 10, 2019
Very interesting topic and I think it will be helpful for the future.
By 권종은•
Apr 30, 2019
Very useful course.
And the professors are excellent.
By Ramachandran S•
Jan 28, 2019
Lot of insights provided with enough clarity on the different methods on exhibiting the influence on others. Also avoiding unwanted influence on ourselves. Course is neither heavy nor light. It was built to proper size and very explanatory. Even assignments were made at the right proposition. Perfect online course
By Ezequiel S•
Apr 3, 2016
This is a great course, the first week it is a bit slow, but then from the second week onwards it is awesome. I really enjoyed it and learnt a lot from all the materials employed in this course.
By tijan b•
Dec 24, 2018
One of tutorial that I really like, the explanation video is very detailed. And I think this course recommended for those of you who have just entered the world of entrepreneur or employers.
By Navin L•
Dec 10, 2018
This course was full of specific tactics and strategies, which I find very helpful and informative. I would not hesitate to recommend this course to my colleagues and friends.
By Jeffrey A B•
Mar 13, 2019
This was the best course so far in this specialization. I have already used some of the tactics I have learned to increase my pay and find a better position.
By Fabio D M•
May 14, 2019
Highly recommended, many useful tips and very clear expalantion. Doesn't take much effort to go through it, just the right mount.
By Maciej S•
Apr 29, 2019
Simple. well structured, compressed information, perfect teachers, I am already searching for the next training, THANK YOU :-)
By Thiago B d O•
Apr 5, 2019
I've learned a lot in this course! It will surely impulsion my career. Thank you.
By Navaneetha S•
Jan 28, 2019
I loved the course, its depth research and the way it was explained . Thank you
By Theresa M•
Nov 14, 2018
If you want to positively impact the world, this course is for you!
By Lidia S G•
Jan 3, 2019
Very interesting and useful in my daily work
By David C H J•
Apr 20, 2019
Great course! Very insightful instructors.
By Cherif N•
Mar 5, 2019
Excellent course by excellent instructors.
By Amjad S•
Mar 12, 2019
Amazing course, it was ready very useful
By Rabea L•
Dec 23, 2018
Overall a very good course! Thank you
By Reyna V•
May 16, 2019
Amazing course and staff!
By Rushad S•
Mar 23, 2019
Excellent program