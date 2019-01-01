Profile

Krishna Garikipati, Ph.D.

Professor of Mechanical Engineering, College of Engineering - Professor of Mathematics, College of Literature, Science and the Arts

Bio

I am a computational scientist. My work draws from applied mathematics, nonlinear mechanics, and thermodynamics. Of specific interest to me are problems in mathematical biology, biophysics and materials physics. In mathematical biology and biophysics, my group, our collaborators and I work on models of tumor growth, and cell mechanics. In materials physics we are particularly interested in phase transformations in structural and battery materials. In all of these problems we develop physical models, their mathematical forms, numerical methods for their solution, and also write open source computer code with these algorithms. I obtained my PhD from Stanford in 1996, and joined the faculty at University of Michigan in 2000.

Courses

The Finite Element Method for Problems in Physics

